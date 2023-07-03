2023 training camp preview | Running back

-- Creating mismatches for Antonio Gibson: While Antonio Gibson did not have as productive of a year as he would have liked in 2022, but the Commanders still view him as a key piece of the offense. That means finding ways to put him in space.

"He really has come out and has really taken to what Coach Bieniemy is trying to get across to these guys on how to practice, how to prepare yourself, and what's expected," Rivera said of Gibson. "That's the other thing that's been really good and just watching him has been a treat this year because you see that growth and again, to me it's all trending in the right direction."

Like with Robinson, we saw a sample of what Gibson can do in the screen game. Gibson had a wall of blockers in front of him, but he used his 4.3 speed to sprint down the sideline and likely would have scored in a live scenario.

Making defenders miss in space has always been a part of Gibson's game, but there's a chance we're going to see more of it in Bieniemy's system.