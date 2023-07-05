2023 training camp preview | defensive line

Phidarian Mathis returns to the roster: It's been about eight months since Phidarian Mathis suffered his season ending injury in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He made his return to the rotation in OTAs, and there was no hint of any issues with his knee.

"He's just excited to get back and be with the guys," Allen said. "When you get hurt as a young guy, the biggest thing you realize is you miss doing the little stuff. You miss stretching with the team, you miss working out with the team. All the things that a lot of guys complain about, you miss it when it's not there. So, he's ready to work, and he's gonna be great for us this year."

There wasn't much of a "ramp up" period for Mathis, which can occasionally happen with players coming back from injury. He was thrown in with the second group of defensive tackles -- the same role he had before his injury -- during 11-on-11 drills, and there was no hint of irritation with his knee.

The knee's feeling good, Mathis said, and he's psyched to be back on the field with his teammates.

"Watching the games and seeing them having fun, knowing you're not a part of that, that really did hurt a lot, man," Mathis said. "Now to be back and just to be a part of it, it just feels good to be part of a good team."