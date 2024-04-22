 Skip to main content
2024 Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who will be available in the 1st round

Apr 22, 2024 at 04:27 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

Let this serve as your yearly reminder that as much as we've been obsessing over what the Washington Commanders are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick, we need to remember they have eight more picks that are going to make up the 2024 draft class.

Although the Commanders are keeping tight-lipped regarding their plans, most analysts expect them to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. Fortunately for them, there's a uniquely deep class of signal-callers outside of incumbent No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Whether the Commanders decide to take Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy or a different prospect, Washington has the chance to lock down a franchise player for years to come.

However, despite the work Washington has done in free agency to overhaul the roster, there are still positions that need more help. So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com has been breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. We're wrapping things up with the first round, where the Commanders hold the No. 2 pick.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels: Daniels was one of the most successful quarterbacks in college football last year, becoming the first player in FBS history to pass for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards. His ability to make plays with his legs adds an extra layer of difficulty for defenses.

UNC QB Drake Maye: Maye has prototypical size for an NFL quarterback, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 223 pounds. While he does have some issues with running into pressure, he can make several off-schedule plays that could make him an enticing option.

UM QB J.J. McCarthy: McCarthy doesn't have the stats, metrics or athleticism that other top prospects possess, but he knows how to operate a pro-style offense and deliver in critical moments. He has the tools to be a successful long-term starter with a year or two of development.

Penn State T Olu Fashanu: Fashanu needs to work on his mechanics and technique, but he's certainly an athletic offensive lineman with plenty of tools to become an NFL starter. He also has the proper work ethic to fine tune his hands and footwork.

ND T Joe Alt: Alt is a mass of humanity, standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing in at 321 pounds. Alt was a team captain last season and received the second highest offensive grade at his position behind Patrick Paul. Alt's father John Alt was a Pro Bowl tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, playing 13 years in the NFL.

Oklahoma T Tyler Guyton: Guyton is brimming with athleticism that is unique to his position. He played running back in high school and started his college career at H-back. He made the switch to tackle in 2022, and while there are some things for him to learn about being a top-tier offensive lineman, his potential is almost unmatched.

UGA TE Brock Bowers: Bowers is the tight end prospect in this year's draft class. He won the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in college football in back-to-back seasons, leading the team with 714 yards and six touchdowns. Other than Marvin Harrison Jr. and a few others, he's one of the best prospects in the class regardless of position.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell: Mitchell is one of the best players at a position that is thinner at top-end talent in this year's class. He can play in a variety of coverages and has the speed to keep up with receivers (he ran a 4.33 at the combine). He's clearly a player who can add immediate help to any secondary.

UGA T Amarius Mims: Mims doesn't have the same level of starting experience as some of the other tackle prospects on the board. He started one full season at right tackle in 2022 but suffered an ankle injury that limited him to just six starts in 2023. What he does have is a 6-foot-8 frame with 340 pounds. Those rare physical traits will tempt a team to take him in the bottom of the first round.

Alabama T JC Latham: Latham is an all-around player but will probably make more of an impact in the run game at the NFL level. At 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds, Latham excels at finishing blocks and keeps his feet moving when engaged with defenders. His size could be useful at guard, but he still has enough athletic traits to stay at tackle.

