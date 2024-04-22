2024 Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who will be available in the 1st round

UGA TE Brock Bowers: Bowers is the tight end prospect in this year's draft class. He won the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in college football in back-to-back seasons, leading the team with 714 yards and six touchdowns. Other than Marvin Harrison Jr. and a few others, he's one of the best prospects in the class regardless of position.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell: Mitchell is one of the best players at a position that is thinner at top-end talent in this year's class. He can play in a variety of coverages and has the speed to keep up with receivers (he ran a 4.33 at the combine). He's clearly a player who can add immediate help to any secondary.

UGA T Amarius Mims: Mims doesn't have the same level of starting experience as some of the other tackle prospects on the board. He started one full season at right tackle in 2022 but suffered an ankle injury that limited him to just six starts in 2023. What he does have is a 6-foot-8 frame with 340 pounds. Those rare physical traits will tempt a team to take him in the bottom of the first round.