 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 3rd round

Apr 16, 2024 at 05:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Penn State defensive lineman Adisa Isaac runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Adisa Isaac runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Let this serve as your yearly reminder that as much as we've been obsessing over what the Washington Commanders are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick, we need to remember they have eight more picks that are going to make up the 2024 draft class.

Although the Commanders are keeping tight-lipped regarding their plans, most analysts expect them to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. Fortunately for them, there's a uniquely deep class of signal-callers outside of incumbent No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Whether the Commanders decide to take Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy or a different prospect, Washington has the chance to lock down a franchise player for years to come.

However, despite the work Washington has done in free agency to overhaul the roster, there are still positions that need more help. So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. We're moving on to the third round, where the Commanders hold the No. 67, 78 and 100 picks.

Adisa Isaac, DE, Penn State: While Isaac's running mate, Chop Robinson, has the intangibles that will excite scouts, the 2023 team captain has a long, productive history with the Nittany Lions. He's coming off a career season, recording 37 tackles with 7.5 sacks. He's not an athletic freak like Robinson, but he is a quality player who will fit right in with an NFL pass-rush rotation.

Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon: Jackson, a First Team All-Pac-12 selection, saw his production jump dramatically in 2023, recording 34 tackles (25 solo) with two sacks and three interceptions. Most of that is based on a lack of opportunity, as he only had 14 starts in his college career. If a team can get past that, there's a lot to like about his skill set, from his ability to bat away contested passes to his willingness to provide run support.

PHOTOS | Offseason workouts, 4/11

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders wrapping up Week 2 of the offseason workout program.

04112024 OTAs51323
1 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51322
2 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51321
3 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51320
4 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51319
5 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51318
6 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51317
7 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51316
8 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51315
9 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51314
10 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51313
11 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51312
12 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51311
13 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51310
14 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51309
15 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51308
16 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51307
17 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51306
18 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51305
19 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51304
20 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51303
21 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51302
22 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51301
23 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51300
24 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51299
25 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51298
26 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51297
27 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51296
28 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51295
29 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51294
30 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51293
31 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51292
32 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51291
33 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51290
34 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51289
35 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51288
36 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51287
37 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51286
38 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51285
39 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51284
40 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51283
41 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51282
42 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51281
43 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51280
44 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51279
45 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51278
46 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51277
47 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51276
48 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs51275
49 / 122
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF261
50 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF258
51 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF257
52 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF255
53 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF253
54 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF252
55 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF250
56 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF249
57 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF238
58 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF237
59 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF235
60 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF234
61 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF233
62 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF232
63 / 122
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04112024 OTAs EF231
64 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF230
65 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF229
66 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF228
67 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF227
68 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF226
69 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF224
70 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF223
71 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF222
72 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF220
73 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF219
74 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF218
75 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF217
76 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF215
77 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF214
78 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF213
79 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF212
80 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF211
81 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF210
82 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF209
83 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF208
84 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF207
85 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF206
86 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF205
87 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF204
88 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF203
89 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF202
90 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF201
91 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF200
92 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF199
93 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF197
94 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF196
95 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF195
96 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF194
97 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF193
98 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF192
99 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF190
100 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF189
101 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF187
102 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF185
103 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF184
104 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF183
105 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF182
106 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF178
107 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF177
108 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF176
109 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF174
110 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF173
111 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF172
112 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF171
113 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF170
114 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF169
115 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF166
116 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF163
117 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF161
118 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF160
119 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF159
120 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF158
121 / 122
04112024 OTAs EF156
122 / 122
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State: Johnson is an obvious pick for a team in need of a receiving tight end. He grabbed 54 receptions for 369 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final two seasons, including a team-tying seven in 2023. Run blocking is not his thing, though, so much of his rookie season will be spent developing that part of his skill set.

Chris Braswell, DE, Alabama: Braswell, who went to school in Baltimore, was one of the most productive defensive players in the SEC last season, leading the conference in forced fumbles and ranking second with eight sacks. Most of the attention is rightfully focused on Dallas Turner, but Braswell has proven himself as a quality player.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas: There's some debate as to which prospect is the best tight end in the class after Georgia's Brock Bowers. Sanders, who played three seasons at Texas, comes up more than most. Though he has some ability as a run-blocker, he's best used as a pass-catcher, as he recorded at least 600 yards in the last two seasons.

Related Links

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee: Wright has plenty of speed -- he ran a 4.38 at the combine -- and used it in Knoxville, Tennessee, to post a career-high 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. It would be better to use him on the edges, where he can distance himself from would-be tacklers.

Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas: Limmer spent his last season as the Razorbacks' center, but most of his career has been spent at guard. While some will be understandably concerned about his size (6-foot-5, 302 pounds), it's clear that he's been able to overcome it, as he was a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2023.

Dominick Puni, G, Kansas: Puni needs to develop some of his traits as a run-blocker. He has enough size to bully defensive linemen, but he can overreach on outside zone plays creating a lane for players to make tackles. He does solid work in pass protection, though, so he has a foundation to build on as he goes through his rookie year.

Brenden Rice, WR, USC: Rice is out to make his own legacy, but it's clear that some of the talent from his father, Jerry Rice, was passed on to him. Rice is a big, physical receiver who can fight through contact to make contested catches. Rice will need to develop a stronger route tree in the NFL if he wants to be a WR1. In his rookie year, however, he will be do just fine as a deep threat.

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan: Colson often cleaned up tackles for the Wolverines, finishing his career with 142 assists in three seasons. He's an athletic player who knows how to play downhill and is average in coverage, although he'll need to be better at fitting gaps and reading blocks at the NFL level.

Related Content

news

KJ Henry reflects on rookie season, plans to improve in Year 2

Henry spent most of last spring worrying about his 40 time, broad jump and interviewing with teams interested in drafting him. Now with the opportunity to get a full NFL offseason under his belt, Henry wants to take advantage of the extra work and build on what he did last year. 
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 9.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

Washington Commanders name Dave Gardi Senior Vice President of Football Initiatives

Gardi joins the Commanders after working at the NFL League Office for 21 years. He held the role of senior vice president of football operations for 10 years. Prior to his role as senior vice president of football operations, he served as the League's vice president of labor relations and football administration. Gardi started at the League Office as counsel in 2003. 
news

Mock Draft Monday | Mel Kiper Jr. gives Commanders help at positions of need

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. In the penultimate edition of this year's Mock Draft Monday series, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. gives Washington help at quarterback, offensive line and cornerback. 
news

Wake Up Washington | A deeper look into Day 3 prospects

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 15, 2024.
news

Allegretti learned more about his perseverance playing with torn UCL in Super Bowl

Allegretti had a choice as the Chiefs went into halftime down 10-3 to the San Francisco 49ers: take himself out of the game and force the Chiefs to play a third-string offensive lineman against the 49ers' talented pass rush or tough it out and play. Allegretti chose the latter, and not did it play a part in the Chiefs winning the game, but it also taught Allegretti something about himself. 
news

2024 round-by-round breakdown | 10 players would be available in the fifth round

Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. After starting with the seventh round, we're moving on to the fifth round, where the Commanders hold the No. 139 and 152 picks. 
news

Wake Up Washington | 'One of the only coaches I want to go to war for'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 12, 2024.
news

13 players set to attend 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

Projected first-round picks Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Daniels and 10 other college prospects have accepted invites to attend the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Looking back at Dan Quinn's last six first-round picks

In two weeks, the Commanders will make another major decision when they're on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Here's a look at each of the Falcons' first-round picks with Quinn as their head coach and what they've accomplished in the NFL so far. 
news

Efe Obada was sold on Dan Quinn long before he became Washington's HC

Obada, one of the few players Washington kept from its own crop of free agents, got first-hand experience in that months before Quinn was even considered as a candidate for the open job in Washington, and it showed him all he needed to know about Quinn's approach. 
Advertising