Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 3rd round

Let this serve as your yearly reminder that as much as we've been obsessing over what the Washington Commanders are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick, we need to remember they have eight more picks that are going to make up the 2024 draft class.
Although the Commanders are keeping tight-lipped regarding their plans, most analysts expect them to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. Fortunately for them, there's a uniquely deep class of signal-callers outside of incumbent No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Whether the Commanders decide to take Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy or a different prospect, Washington has the chance to lock down a franchise player for years to come.
However, despite the work Washington has done in free agency to overhaul the roster, there are still positions that need more help. So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. We're moving on to the third round, where the Commanders hold the No. 67, 78 and 100 picks.
Adisa Isaac, DE, Penn State: While Isaac's running mate, Chop Robinson, has the intangibles that will excite scouts, the 2023 team captain has a long, productive history with the Nittany Lions. He's coming off a career season, recording 37 tackles with 7.5 sacks. He's not an athletic freak like Robinson, but he is a quality player who will fit right in with an NFL pass-rush rotation.
Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon: Jackson, a First Team All-Pac-12 selection, saw his production jump dramatically in 2023, recording 34 tackles (25 solo) with two sacks and three interceptions. Most of that is based on a lack of opportunity, as he only had 14 starts in his college career. If a team can get past that, there's a lot to like about his skill set, from his ability to bat away contested passes to his willingness to provide run support.
Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State: Johnson is an obvious pick for a team in need of a receiving tight end. He grabbed 54 receptions for 369 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final two seasons, including a team-tying seven in 2023. Run blocking is not his thing, though, so much of his rookie season will be spent developing that part of his skill set.
Chris Braswell, DE, Alabama: Braswell, who went to school in Baltimore, was one of the most productive defensive players in the SEC last season, leading the conference in forced fumbles and ranking second with eight sacks. Most of the attention is rightfully focused on Dallas Turner, but Braswell has proven himself as a quality player.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas: There's some debate as to which prospect is the best tight end in the class after Georgia's Brock Bowers. Sanders, who played three seasons at Texas, comes up more than most. Though he has some ability as a run-blocker, he's best used as a pass-catcher, as he recorded at least 600 yards in the last two seasons.
Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee: Wright has plenty of speed -- he ran a 4.38 at the combine -- and used it in Knoxville, Tennessee, to post a career-high 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. It would be better to use him on the edges, where he can distance himself from would-be tacklers.
Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas: Limmer spent his last season as the Razorbacks' center, but most of his career has been spent at guard. While some will be understandably concerned about his size (6-foot-5, 302 pounds), it's clear that he's been able to overcome it, as he was a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2023.
Dominick Puni, G, Kansas: Puni needs to develop some of his traits as a run-blocker. He has enough size to bully defensive linemen, but he can overreach on outside zone plays creating a lane for players to make tackles. He does solid work in pass protection, though, so he has a foundation to build on as he goes through his rookie year.
Brenden Rice, WR, USC: Rice is out to make his own legacy, but it's clear that some of the talent from his father, Jerry Rice, was passed on to him. Rice is a big, physical receiver who can fight through contact to make contested catches. Rice will need to develop a stronger route tree in the NFL if he wants to be a WR1. In his rookie year, however, he will be do just fine as a deep threat.
Junior Colson, LB, Michigan: Colson often cleaned up tackles for the Wolverines, finishing his career with 142 assists in three seasons. He's an athletic player who knows how to play downhill and is average in coverage, although he'll need to be better at fitting gaps and reading blocks at the NFL level.