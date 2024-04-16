Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 3rd round

Let this serve as your yearly reminder that as much as we've been obsessing over what the Washington Commanders are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick, we need to remember they have eight more picks that are going to make up the 2024 draft class.

Although the Commanders are keeping tight-lipped regarding their plans, most analysts expect them to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. Fortunately for them, there's a uniquely deep class of signal-callers outside of incumbent No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Whether the Commanders decide to take Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy or a different prospect, Washington has the chance to lock down a franchise player for years to come.

However, despite the work Washington has done in free agency to overhaul the roster, there are still positions that need more help. So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. We're moving on to the third round, where the Commanders hold the No. 67, 78 and 100 picks.

Adisa Isaac, DE, Penn State: While Isaac's running mate, Chop Robinson, has the intangibles that will excite scouts, the 2023 team captain has a long, productive history with the Nittany Lions. He's coming off a career season, recording 37 tackles with 7.5 sacks. He's not an athletic freak like Robinson, but he is a quality player who will fit right in with an NFL pass-rush rotation.