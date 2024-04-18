2024 Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 2nd round

Let this serve as your yearly reminder that as much as we've been obsessing over what the Washington Commanders are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick, we need to remember they have eight more picks that are going to make up the 2024 draft class.
Although the Commanders are keeping tight-lipped regarding their plans, most analysts expect them to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. Fortunately for them, there's a uniquely deep class of signal-callers outside of incumbent No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Whether the Commanders decide to take Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy or a different prospect, Washington has the chance to lock down a franchise player for years to come.
However, despite the work Washington has done in free agency to overhaul the roster, there are still positions that need more help. So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. We're moving on to the second round, where the Commanders hold the No. 36 and 40 picks.
Darius Robinson, DE, Missouri: Robinson is one of the more popular prospects for Day 2 because of his energy, physicality and versatility. He recorded nine sacks in 2023, and in terms of defenses looking "run-and-hit" players, he certainly fits that description.
Patrick Paul, T, Houston: Paul has all the physical tools you look for in an NFL offensive tackle. He's 6-foot-7, weighs 331 pounds and has an 86 ¼ -inch wingspan. He's also incredibly raw and might need some time to develop as a starter. If a team has the patience, he could be a mainstay of their offensive line for years to come.
Kingsley Suamataia, T, BYU: Suamataia has an abundance of power that he used to overwhelm his competition at BYU. His technique, however, could use some work as he tries to take on NFL-caliber rushers. With that said, he does have a high level of nastiness that will be useful as a run blocker.
Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina: Legette is a prime example of just how deep the receiver class is in 2023. He runs a 4.39, has ideal size (6-foot-1, 221 pounds) and was incredibly productive last season with 1,255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He would be an interesting change-up for a team that has plenty of smaller, speedy wideouts.
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State: Another physically imposing wide receiver, Coleman specialized in winning contested catches with 11 touchdowns in 2023. He also has some experience as a returner with 300 punt return yards. He was the first FSU player to get First Team All-ACC honors as a receiver, all-purpose player and special teams contributor.
Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois: Newton is primarily a defensive tackle, but he has the athleticism to play at several spots up front. He was a menace last season, recording 7.5 sacks with 52 tackles and four blocked kicks.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama: McKinstry only has two interceptions in his career, but good luck trying to get a pass over him. He had 23 pass breakups in three seasons at Alabama and excels at eliminating wide receivers with press man coverage. He also had 418 punt return yards, including 332 in 2022.
Roger Rosengarten, T, Washington: A member of the Joe Moore Award-winning Washington offensive line, Rosengarten is a reliable pass-protector and aggressive in the run game. He also ran a 4.92 at the combine, which might not be as useful for his position but does show off his athleticism.
Marshawn Kneeland, DE, Western Michigan: Kneeland played tight end at the high school level before transitioning to defensive end at Western Michigan. He was highly disruptive at his new position, racking up 25.5 tackles for loss in four seasons. He's still got room to grow but could elevate his skill set with the right guidance.
Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan: Wilson has a unique feel for how to get open in the middle of the field, recording 12 touchdowns as a slot receiver last season. Whoever drafts him is going to have a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties.