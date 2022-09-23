3 keys to Washington getting a win vs. Philadelphia

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders are looking to get back on track with their first NFC East matchup of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Senior writer Zach Selby and team analyst Logan Paulsen give three keys to the Commanders' success.

How do you account for Jalen Hurts' dual threat abilities as a rusher and passer?

Logan: Jalen Hurts has been on fire through the first two games of the year. I don't think his rushing acumen has surprised anyone, but his improvement as a passer has been shocking, making him a true dual threat. The question then becomes, "How do you stop him?"

First, let's tackle what he does as a rusher. He is a huge part of Philadelphia's run game on early downs, utilizing zone reads, RPOs, designed QB runs and scrambling on roll outs to continuously put the defense in conflict. To stop the RPO's and zone reads Minnesota tried to "muddle rush," which consists of having the read player slow play the look and not give Hurts a decisive read.

This has been effective against quarterback designed runs in the past because it confounds the quarter back reads. However, Jalen was still able to put Minnesota's defense in conflict when the ends slow played their rush. Unlike other RPO and zone read teams, Philadelphia has combined these styles in some cases. That allowed Hurts to turn the Vikings' indecisiveness into an opportunity to push the ball down the field.

After watching Hurts exploit this, the Commanders need to do something different. I would advocate for a defense that attacks the quarterback, ensuring that the Eagles get back to a relatively conventional rushing attach. There are problems with this as well, but I would prefer that to Hurts having the ball in his hands.