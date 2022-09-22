Practice report | Kamren Curl excited for chance to make season debut

There has been no official word on whether Kamren Curl will make his season debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it seems like things are pointing in that direction.

Curl, who injured his thumb against the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason and missed the first two weeks of the season, was a full participant for Wednesday and Thursday's practice. His presence has been sorely missed by a defense that has given up 404 yards per game, and based on his mood in the locker room, he is anxious to get back on the field.

"That's the plan," Curl said Wednesday. "We're taking it day by day. Hopefully, I'll be out there Sunday."

Curl was wearing a cast that wrapped around his entire hand when the season began, but he has since removed that in place of one that only encases his thumb. The team wanted to wait until his hand healed from his surgery before putting him through ball drills, but he reached that milestone this week.

As the Commanders wrap up their week of preparations, there appears to be no limitations on the third-year pro.