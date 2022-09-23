Practice report | Kam Curl will be active vs. Eagles

Curl has been one of the Commander's best defenders since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and recorded 99 tackles in 2021, which was second most on the team and 10th among all safeties.

The Commanders will need Curl's services as a disruptive, versatile safety who thrives playing closer to the line of scrimmage. The Eagles have the league's best offense through two weeks and are fueled by their rushing attack, which averages nearly 190 yards per game.

"There's a familiarity with Kam's play," said head coach Ron Rivera. "He's a guy that can give you a little bit of presence in the box as well, a little bit more than the other safeties. He's a nice sized body, very physical football player, very smart football player, very heads up guy, communicates very well out there too."

Two members of the Commanders' defensive line will be inactive for Week 3. Daniel Wise (Ankle) and Casey Toohill (concussion) did not participate at all this week and were ruled out by the team.

James Smith-Williams (abdomen) was a limited participant this week and will be questionable. Linebacker David Mayo will also be questionable for Sunday's game.