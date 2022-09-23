Practice report | Kam Curl will be active vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl will be active for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Curl has been nursing a thumb injury that he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason. He confirmed that he had surgery on the ligament prior to the start of the regular season, and the team has been waiting for the incision to heal before returning him to the gameday lineup.
Curl's recovery has been gradual over the past three weeks. He was a nonparticipant during Week 1's practices and limited in Week 2. In a further effort to take care of the incision on his hand, the team prevented him from participating in ball drills throughout last week.
This week, as the Commanders prepare for their first NFC East matchup of the season, Curl was a full participant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and seemingly has no limitations. Curl backed that up on Wednesday by saying there were "no challenges" presented by playing with a wrap on his thumb.
"I can still catch the ball," Curl said. "I got a lot of stuff I can do with my game."
Curl has been one of the Commander's best defenders since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and recorded 99 tackles in 2021, which was second most on the team and 10th among all safeties.
The Commanders will need Curl's services as a disruptive, versatile safety who thrives playing closer to the line of scrimmage. The Eagles have the league's best offense through two weeks and are fueled by their rushing attack, which averages nearly 190 yards per game.
"There's a familiarity with Kam's play," said head coach Ron Rivera. "He's a guy that can give you a little bit of presence in the box as well, a little bit more than the other safeties. He's a nice sized body, very physical football player, very smart football player, very heads up guy, communicates very well out there too."
Two members of the Commanders' defensive line will be inactive for Week 3. Daniel Wise (Ankle) and Casey Toohill (concussion) did not participate at all this week and were ruled out by the team.
James Smith-Williams (abdomen) was a limited participant this week and will be questionable. Linebacker David Mayo will also be questionable for Sunday's game.
The other six players on the Commanders' injury report, which includes Cole Holcomb, Wes Schweitzer and Jonathan Allen, were full participants and will be active on Sunday.