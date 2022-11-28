Game Balls | 3 standouts in the Commanders' win over the Falcons 

Washington put the "L" in the ATL this afternoon at FedExField, beating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, for its third win in a row. Cornerback Kendall Fuller, defensive tackle Daron Payne and Brian Robinson Jr. turned up to make big plays and lift the Commanders to victory.

Kendall Fuller

For about 59 minutes of football today, Kendall Fuller did his job cleanly and effectively without drawing much attention. Then without about a minute to go in the contest, the cornerback showed up for a play to decide the game.

The Commanders were up by six points with time winding down in the fourth quarter but had a lot of work still to do, as the Falcons continued to eat into Washington territory on what looked to be their final drive. The nerviness of the situation for the home team increased when, with a 1:10 left and Atlanta in the red zone, Washington's defense gave up a penalty that gifted the Falcons a fresh set of downs at the 2-yard line.