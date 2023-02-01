4 college prospects to watch at the Senior Bowl

Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

Devon Witherspoon is considered by many to be one of the best prospects in the country, and if he were in Mobile, he would be a player to keep in mind. But the Illinois stud corner opted out of the Senior Bowl, so the Commanders' scouts will have to settle with the talent at their disposal for the time being.

That should not be a problem, though, because Tyrique Stevenson is a quality defensive back in his own right. A four-year contributor for the Hurricanes, Stevenson finished his career with 115 tackles and three interceptions. The picks might not impress some compared to other players, but where Stevenson stands outs is in press man situations.

Take his performance in 2021 as an example. He allowed five catches on 21 targets and forced five incompletions with a passer rating of just 39.4 in man coverage.