News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

4 college prospects to watch at the Senior Bowl

Jan 31, 2023 at 08:51 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

AP22247036107389
Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54) celebrates a near touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

The opinions expressed in this article do no reflect those of the team.

Some of the best college prospects in the country are putting on a show in Mobile, Alabama, for the 2023 Senior Bowl, and the Washington Commanders' scouts and coaches are there to get a look at what they could add to the roster.

Here are some players for fans to watch throughout the week.

AP22324039121789
Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida

Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft of the offseason featured the Commanders taking Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, which would certainly address a need in the secondary.

O'Cyrus Torrence was taken one pick later by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while shoring up the defensive secondary is a priority for Washington this offseason, one could argue that getting some stability on the offensive line is more important.

Torrence, who spent three seasons with Louisiana before transferring to Florida, has much of what Rivera looks for in his players. He has been a starter since his freshman season in 2019, and he is a physical presence in the run game. At 6-foot-5 and 347 pounds, he is a mammoth of a player who could be useful for Washington, especially with its desire to run the ball more often.

The best thing about Torrence is that his performance level did not waver once he moved from the Sun Belt to the SEC. He received the best overall grade for a guard from Pro Football Focus (88.0) and that was highlighted by a position-leading 89.9 run-blocking grade.

Related Links

AP22349585177631
Chris Coduto/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Cody Mauch, T, North Dakota State

Cody Mauch might have one of the most recognizable faces at the Senior Bowl. With his long, red hair and toothless smile, he at least looks the part of an offensive lineman.

But Mauch backs up the appearance by being one of the better tackle prospects at the Senior Bowl this year. He spent six seasons with the Bison after switching positions as a walk-one tight end and excels at lateral movement as well as working his way up to second-level defenders. His 90.9 overall PFF grade topped all tackles in the FCS.

Mauch's experience and traits hint at him possibly being a starter at some point in his career. He will a bit of a project, whether it is Washington or another team that drafts him. He needs to work on some aspects of his technique, particularly in pass protection, and a move to guard is a possibility because of his arm length. It could also take him some time to adjust to the level of competition he would see against NFL defensive fronts.

With that said, he could grow into a competent starter with the right tutelage.

AP21255108445490
Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

Devon Witherspoon is considered by many to be one of the best prospects in the country, and if he were in Mobile, he would be a player to keep in mind. But the Illinois stud corner opted out of the Senior Bowl, so the Commanders' scouts will have to settle with the talent at their disposal for the time being.

That should not be a problem, though, because Tyrique Stevenson is a quality defensive back in his own right. A four-year contributor for the Hurricanes, Stevenson finished his career with 115 tackles and three interceptions. The picks might not impress some compared to other players, but where Stevenson stands outs is in press man situations.

Take his performance in 2021 as an example. He allowed five catches on 21 targets and forced five incompletions with a passer rating of just 39.4 in man coverage.

The main question regarding Stevenson is whether he can fit in a scheme that runs more zone coverage (Washington tends to run zone coverage more often). Still, if he is put in the right situation, he could be a quality depth piece with the potential of being a starter.

AP22243645447005
Ben Margot/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Andre Carter, LB, Army

Jamin Davis' improvement was a welcomed sight in 2022, but that does not change the fact that Washington still needs to address depth at linebacker. Five of the Commanders' pending free agents this offseason are at the position, including contributors like Cole Holcomb and David Mayo.

Andre Carter could be an interesting addition to the group.

Carter has no shortage of tools at his disposal. He has impressive quickness, which he used to collect 15.5 sacks in 2021, and Army used that athleticism as an excuse to move him around the defense to get the most out of him.

Carter is a raw talent, though, so it will take some time for him to become a consistent player at the next level. He could use some polishing as a pass-rusher -- his 2022 performance was not as dominant from a statistical perspective -- and he needs to be more present as a run defender.

Carter is likely a Day 3 prospect as this point. However, if he can develop, he has the physical tools to be a star.

Related Content

news

Check out the full rosters for the East-West Shrine Bowl

Take a look at who will be competing in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium this week.

news

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Pro Bowl

The NFL's best players are just a few days away from taking the field together for the 2023 Pro Bowl, although there is going to be a twist to this year's all-star game. Here is a full breakdown of how the week will play out

news

Get ready for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl

With the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl five days away, here's everything you need to know about the event.

news

Wake Up Washington | Stars in the secondary

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

news

Benjamin St-Juste proved his potential as a starting corner

No matter where he was lined up, St-Juste showed he is a rising star in the Commanders' secondary.

news

Wake Up Washington | 2022 standouts, season breakdowns and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

news

Check out the Commanders' top analytical performers from 2022

The Washington Commanders are heading into another offseason after finishing with an 8-8-1 record, and even though the team missed out on making the playoffs, there were multiple players and position groups who had strong performances. So, here's a look at who stood out according to the numbers and analytics.

news

Percy Butler reflects on growth from rookie season

Butler learned to play free and not be afraid of making mistakes, and it helped him grow throughout his rookie season.

news

Key dates for Commanders' 2023 offseason

Here's a look at what Commanders fans can look forward to in the coming weeks and months of the 2023 offseason.

news

Phidarian Mathis gives positive update on recovery

Mathis said during the Commanders' locker room clean out day that he has made progress in his rehab "quicker than we really thought."

news

Wake Up Washington | More updates on the Commanders' offensive coordinator search

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Advertising