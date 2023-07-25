News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

A closer look at the Commanders' 90-man roster ahead of training camp

Jul 25, 2023 at 02:03 PM
The Washington Commanders are set to begin training camp tomorrow with their first practice beginning at 9 a.m. Here's a look at who will be on the 90-man roster, separated by position.

OFFENSIVE LINE

  • Nick Gates
  • Tyler Larsen
  • Ricky Stromberg
  • Nolan Laufenberg
  • Chris Paul
  • Keaton Sutherland
  • Saahdiq Charles
  • Andrew Wylie
  • Mason Brooks
  • Braeden Daniels
  • Jaryd Jones-Smith
  • Alex Akingbulu
  • Sam Cosmi
  • Charles Leno Jr.
  • Cornelius Lucas
  • Aaron Monteiro
  • Trent Scott

DEFENSIVE LINE

  • Will Bradley-King
  • K.J. Henry
  • Andre Jones Jr.
  • Efe Obada
  • Joshua Pryor
  • James Smith-Williams
  • Montez Sweat
  • Casey Toohill
  • Chase Young
  • Abdullah Anderson
  • Jonathan Allen
  • David Bada
  • Phidarian Mathis
  • Daron Payne
  • Benning Potoa'e
  • John Ridgeway

RUNNING BACK

  • Alex Armah
  • Antonio Gibson
  • Jaret Patterson
  • Brian Robinson
  • Chris Rodriguez Jr.
  • Jonathan Williams

LINEBACKER

  • Cody Barton
  • Jamin Davis
  • Milo Eifler
  • De'Jon Harris
  • Khaleke Hudson
  • David Mayo

QUARTERBACK

  • Sam Howell
  • Jacoby Brissett
  • Tim DeMorat
  • Jake Fromm

CORNERBACK

  • Troy Apke
  • Tariq Castro-Fields
  • DeMarcus Fields
  • Emmanuel Forbes
  • Kendall Fuller
  • Christian Holmes
  • Danny Johnson
  • Benjamin St-Juste
  • D.J. Stirgus
  • Nick Whiteside II
  • Rachad Wildgoose

TIGHT END

  • John Bates
  • Logan Thomas
  • Cole Turner
  • Curtis Hodges
  • Brandon Dillon
  • Armani Rogers

SAFETY

  • Quan Martin
  • Terrell Burgess
  • Percy Butler
  • Kamren Curl
  • Darrick Forrest
  • Ferrod Gardner
  • Jeremy Reaves
  • Kendall Smith
  • Xavier Henderson

WIDE RECEIVER

  • Kazmeir Allen
  • Zion Bowens
  • Dyami Brown
  • Jahan Dotson
  • Marcus Kemp
  • Kyric McGowan
  • Terry McLaurin
  • Dax Milne
  • Jalen Sample
  • Curtis Samuel
  • Mitchell Tinsley
  • Brycen Tremayne

SPECIALISTS

  • Tress Way
  • Joey Slye
  • Cameron Cheeseman

