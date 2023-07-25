Commanders' veterans begin reporting for 2023 training camp

Quarterback remains the biggest question mark for the Commanders. Last year's gamble with Carson didn't pay off, and while Taylor Heinicke played well at times, it wasn't consistent enough for him to keep the job once Wentz came back from Injured Reserve.

So, the Commanders took the path of a soft reset at the position, naming Sam Howell "QB1" for the offseason and training camp as well as signing Jacoby Brissett. Howell showed promise during Washington's season finale win over the Dallas Cowboys, and he looked impressive for the majority of OTAs and minicamp. He's still learning as a second-year player, but he's shown enough so far for him to remain the incumbent starter.

"Some of the decisions he makes out there are really good," Rivera said. "Some of the other ones, he's still learning, still growing and he's shown improvement and that's probably the biggest thing that we're excited about."

Quarterback isn't the only position that changed on offense. The offensive line went through significant alternations from a year ago with players like Andrew Norwell and Chase Roullier being cut. In their place, the Commanders signed Nick Gates to be the starting center and gave Saahdiq Charles an opportunity to be the starting left guard. They also signed veteran Andrew Wylie to be the right tackle and bumped Sam Cosmi inside to right guard.

The hope is that the shifts will help improve an offensive line that has struggled at times over the last two seasons.