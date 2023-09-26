A Commanders gameday in the life of Tony P, a 25-year-old bachelor in D.C

As the 25-year-old consultant will tell you, a well-put-together outfit is key for setting the tone for a good day. For his trip to FedExField, Tony P donned a Commanders polo, jeans, a team hat and, of course, his aviator sunglasses. Mingling with fans and alumni upon his arrival, the influencer was struck by the "electric" atmosphere all around him. His time in SeatGeek Legends Plaza was highlighted by a meet up with Super Bowl champion and MVP Doug Williams (a new member of the P Hive perhaps?)

During pregame warmups for the players, Tony P got himself loosened up as well. On the sidelines, he showed off his arm and his quick feet. His typical touch football game with his buddies has given him an itch for the action. The positive masculinity advocate is hoping that he can continue to do more sports content in the future and expressed feeling "honored" and "blessed" to be out there on the day.