'Why not this cause?': Charles Leno Jr. advocates for girls in football with free clinic

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. ran a free flag football camp for girls aged 7-14 on Saturday, Oct. 7 at OrthoVirginia Training Center with the goal of promoting opportunities for girls in football. No matter their experience level, the campers, which came from all around the DMV area, were welcomed into the environment and left with increased confidence and knowledge of the sport.

"I just want them to walk away confidently knowing that women can play football, too," Leno said. "This is not a game that has to be segregated to only men. They're starting to open avenues for women to play football, get scholarships, and create leagues in flag football or tackle football. So, I just want to make sure these girls can have the confidence to do those things and understand that they can do it as well."

There's no shortage of important charitable causes that deserve time and dedication. Still, when asked about Leno's choice to focus on women in sports, he says it was his family that brought him to this conclusion.

Alongside his wife and three young daughters, Leno recognizes the importance of what it means for women to have the opportunity to compete, especially in football, where women are historically not given as much access to the game as male players.