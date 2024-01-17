In the time that Lynch and Peters were together, their biggest priorities were making sure the head coach and team had everything they needed to be successful, but like every job, there's more to the role than the highlights.

There were some days when Lynch needed to meet with the 49ers' ownership or the team president. Sometimes he needed to have a discussion with the team's public relations department or meet with sponsors. All of those are important job functions, but they did take time from focusing on the roster.

When those moments came up, Lynch knew he could count on Peters to "keep the process going."

"He could handle anything I threw at him," Lynch said.

Though his role changed from vice president of player personnel to assistant general manager, one thing that stayed the same was Peters' ability to take some of the burden off Lynch's shoulders by dealing with some of the responsibilities, both written and unwritten, that are normally given to a general manager. Having someone he could trust to handle the needs of the football operations while he dealt with other things made Peters "vital" to Lynch, because it allowed him to prioritize his time.

"You can't do everything," Lynch said. "And he allowed me to prioritize and not have to do everything and be very comfortable that the message was gonna get communicated, that the job was gonna get done to my liking. He also took good direction."

And there was evidence that Peters conveyed that message well, both with players and other members of the staff. With players, whether it was cornerstone pieces like Williams and Warner or members of the practice squad, Peters had a way of relating to players and earning their respect. Players know the NFL is a business, and teams are constantly making decisions on their careers to make the best possible decisions for the trajectory of the organization.

At the same time, players want to have confidence, Lynch said, and Peters was able to give that to them by taking an up-front approach.