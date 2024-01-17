One of the first decisions John Lynch made when he was named the San Francisco 49ers general manager was to reach out to then-Denver Broncos GM/executive vice president of football operations John Elway. He had an interview request, and he knew it was a big one.
He needed Adam Peters.
Lynch wasn't exactly what one would call a "traditional" front office hire. He certainly had the football knowledge to warrant the interest. It's hard to come across a Hall of Fame player, let alone one with nine Pro Bowl appearances, two First Team All-Pro selections, a Super Bowl victory and a spot in not one but two Rings of Fame with the Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, yeah, why not let the guy who's forgotten more about football than most people will ever learn lead the organization? Seems like the smart move.
The only thing Lynch didn't have much experience with was working in a front office. After his retirement in 2008, Lynch went into broadcasting and did it well for nearly a decade. He had never put together a plan for going after free agents in the offseason. He had never been in a draft room to help choose players from a pool of hundreds to shape a franchise's future...well, except that one time.
Lynch described his emergence into the front office as a phased approach. Over the course of three years, Elway asked Lynch to focus on helping the Broncos evaluate safeties. The second year, it was all the defensive backs, and in Year 3, he was in the room to witness the draft process himself. The person he happened to sit next to: Peters, who was the Broncos' director of college scouting at the time.
Almost immediately, the two hit it off. They realized rather quickly that they had a lot of similarities in the way they viewed the game. Obviously, Lynch was impressed with that, but there was a certain gumption about Peters that stuck out to him. It was built off years of being around some of the best coaches and executives in the league. There was a dedication to the shared goal of improving the roster and winning, but he stood up for what he believed in and the players he thought matched that vision. And he had knowledge -- plenty of it -- to back up his claims.
"His core principles are extremely solid," Lynch said. "His process is extremely thorough. He's a very bright guy. He really is. And he's a tireless worker."
So, when Lynch got his opportunity with the 49ers, he knew one of the first moves he needed to make was to hire Peters to help him build a roster that could compete for championships.
The 49ers have yet to win it all with Lynch as their GM, but no one would deny they've been one of the best teams in the league. They've had four winning seasons and as many playoff selections in seven years and won the NFC West in three of the last five seasons. The 49ers earned the No. 1 seed in the 2023 playoffs with home field advantage throughout the postseason.
Peters has been through it all alongside Lynch, serving as his right-hand man and playing a vital role in the team's recent success. Whether it was handling responsibilities with football operations while Lynch dealt with ownership or adding a voice in roster decisions, Peters helped keep the process running and was critical to establishing the standard that San Francisco now prides itself on.
Now, Peters has been tasked with creating something similar as the general manager for the Washington Commanders. After working in tandem with him for years, Lynch knows that he is ready for the task.
"They [Washington] have a lot of work to do, but he knows that and he's eager and excited to get going," Lynch said.