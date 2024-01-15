Commanders hire Adam Peters as general manager

The Washington Commanders have officially hired San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters to be their general manager after a thorough but rapid process to find a new voice to lead the franchise, the team announced on Monday.

Peters, who has been in the 49ers' front office for seven seasons, has helped build a roster that is considered by many to be one of the best in the NFL. In the time that Peters has spent in San Francisco, both as a vice president of player personnel and assistant general manager, the team has had four winning seasons and as many playoff selections. The 49ers have also won the NFC West in three of the last five seasons.

"I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for this once in a lifetime opportunity," Peters said. "My family and I are thrilled for the chance to be a part of the DMV community and look forward to connecting with such a storied, passionate Commanders' fan base. I am eternally grateful to the York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the entire 49ers organization for an amazing experience. Throughout my career in the NFL, I've learned that successful organizations begin with a strong ownership group willing to commit the resources needed to foster a culture of winning. We have that here in Washington and it's my responsibility and privilege to carry out the mission of delivering a team that will ultimately compete for Super Bowls. I know how much the Commanders mean to our fans, our owners, the legends who paved the way for this franchise, and the NFL. The work starts now."

Peters has been part of several winning organizations during his 21 years in the NFL. He got his career started as a scout for the New England Patriots, who made it to the Super Bowl three times and won twice in the six years he was there. He was then hired by the Broncos and rose from being a scout to the assistant director of college scouting and eventually director of college scouting. With help from Peyton Manning at quarterback from 2012-15, the Broncos made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons and won a Super Bowl against the Carolina Panthers.

Peters was hired by the 49ers in 2017, and since then he has had a hand in drafting some of the most critical foundational pieces that make up the 49ers' roster. The list includes George Kittle, a five-time Pro Bowler and 2019 First Team All-Pro; Fred Warner, widely considered one of, if not the best linebacker in the NFL who has three Pro Bowls and two First Team All-Pro honors; Talanoa Hufanga, a 2022 Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro; and Brock Purdy, who was fifth in passing yards, fourth in completion percentage and third in touchdowns after being the last pick in the 2022 draft.

That doesn't even mention being part of the front office staff that made a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey, who led the league in rushing yards this season and has received consideration as the MVP.

Peters, one of the most coveted executives on the market this offseason, takes over a Commanders roster with nine draft picks, including the No. 2 overall selection and some of the most projected available cap space in the NFL when the new league year begins. There are also pieces to build around on both sides of the ball like wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Brian Robinson Jr. along with defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

The next step for Washington will be to hire a new head coach, a search that has already reportedly begun. Managing Partner Josh Harris has put together a search committee that includes former executives Bob Myers and Rick Spielman as well as limited partners Earvin "Magic" Johnson, David Blitzer and Mitch Rales to conduct those interviews, but as the new general manager, Peters is expected to play a large role in that search.