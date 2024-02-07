 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders 2023 season review | Quarterback

Feb 07, 2024 at 03:16 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

01072024 WAS vs DAL EF00174

The Washington Commanders are about a month removed from the 2023 season, which resulted in a disappointing 4-13 record. The franchise is headed in a new direction this offseason with the No. 2 overall pick and plenty of available cap space for new general manager Adam Peters to work with.

Over the next few weeks, Peters and head coach Dan Quinn will go through the roster to determine what moves, if any, should be taken to bolster each position. Though we don't have any say in how the new front office will mold the team going forward, Commanders.com has been looking back at how each group performed last season, breaking down top performers and looking ahead at where they could go next.

We'll wrap things up with the quarterback position.

On the roster

  • Sam Howell: 17 games (17 starts), 388-of-612, 3,946 yards, 21 TDs, 21 INTs
  • Jacoby Brissett*: 3 games, 18-23, 224 yards, 3 TDs
  • Jake Fromm: practice squad

*Entering free agency

Top performers (per Pro Football Focus)

  • OVR: Jacoby Brissett (84.6)
  • PASS: Jacoby Brissett (79.4)

Stats to know

  • Although the season did not end well for Howell, he still put together one of the best statistical seasons in franchise history. His 612 attempts were the most for a quarterback in franchise history, while his completions were second and passing yards were sixth.
  • Washington has gone through an unfortunate cycle since 2018, starting at least three quarterbacks since Alex Smith suffered his leg injury. Although he was originally supposed to be benched, Howell broke that trend in 2023, starting every game for the Commanders. It was the first time a Washington quarterback had accomplished the feat since Kirk Cousins in 2017.

Related Links

Questions to answer

-- What to do with the No. 2 overall pick? It's the biggest question the Commanders need to answer this offseason. Howell showed some promise as the starter in his second season, but with the team in position to possibly get a franchise player with second pick in the draft, resetting at quarterback is an option it must consider. Caleb Williams is considered the best prospect, although he's expected to be taken by the Chicago Bears, assuming they don't trade out of the No. 1 overall pick. However, this is also considered a deep class with players like Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix all projected to be first-round picks. If Peters and Quinn do decide to take a quarterback, they'll spend the next few months weighing the advantages that each signal-caller presents.

-- Do the Commanders keep Jacoby Brissett? Brissett didn't start in a game last season but did prove that he can still be a quality player, helping the Commanders nearly pull off comebacks against the Rams and Jets. Brissett's best value is the mentorship he provided to Howell as he navigated his first season as a starter in the NFL. Perhaps it would make sense to keep Brissett on the roster, especially if the Commanders decide to draft a quarterback, to help guide the position.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

The Washington Commanders have hired former Dallas Cowboys secondary coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. to be their new defensive coordinator. Here are five things to know about one of the newest members of the coaching staff. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Building an aligned vision

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
news

Adam Peters takes important first steps in draft process at Senior Bowl

Scores of college prospects were recently in Mobile, Alabama, to participate in the 2024 Senior Bowl. For Adam Peters, it was one of the first steps towards figuring out how to use Washington's nine draft picks.
news

Five things to know about Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury

The Washington Commanders have hired Kliff Kingsbury to be their new offensive coordinator. Here are five things to know about the new play-caller.
news

Five takeaways from Dan Quinn's introductory press conference

Dan Quinn just finished speaking as the Washington Commanders' head coach for the first time. Here are five takeaways from his introductory press conference. 
news

Unbiased, honest advice helped prepare Dan Quinn to be Commanders head coach

Dan Quinn knows that being an NFL head coach is not an opportunity anyone should take for granted. So, when things did come apart in 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons, when the team lost its first five games, Quinn reached far and wide for input on what went wrong as well as some advice in case he got the rare second crack at leading a roster. 
news

Wake Up Washington | DQ comes to DC

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.
news

Washington Commanders name Joe Whitt Jr. defensive coordinator

Whitt Jr. joins the Commanders after serving as the secondary/defensive passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys for the past three seasons (2021-23). 
news

Washington Commanders name Kliff Kingsbury offensive coordinator

Kingsbury joins the Commanders after serving as a senior offensive analyst for USC in 2023. Last season, USC's offense scored 41.85 points per game and Kingsbury worked closely with QB Caleb Williams who threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns.
news

Five things to know about Commanders head coach Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders have officially hired former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to be their new head coach. Here are five things to know about the franchise's new leader. 
news

How to watch Dan Quinn's introductory press conference

Dan Quinn will address the media as the Washington Commanders' head coach for the first time on Monday, Feb. 5. Here's how to watch his introductory press conference.
Advertising