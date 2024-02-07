Commanders 2023 season review | Quarterback

-- What to do with the No. 2 overall pick? It's the biggest question the Commanders need to answer this offseason. Howell showed some promise as the starter in his second season, but with the team in position to possibly get a franchise player with second pick in the draft, resetting at quarterback is an option it must consider. Caleb Williams is considered the best prospect, although he's expected to be taken by the Chicago Bears, assuming they don't trade out of the No. 1 overall pick. However, this is also considered a deep class with players like Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix all projected to be first-round picks. If Peters and Quinn do decide to take a quarterback, they'll spend the next few months weighing the advantages that each signal-caller presents.