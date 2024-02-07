Commanders 2023 season review | Quarterback

The Washington Commanders are about a month removed from the 2023 season, which resulted in a disappointing 4-13 record. The franchise is headed in a new direction this offseason with the No. 2 overall pick and plenty of available cap space for new general manager Adam Peters to work with.
Over the next few weeks, Peters and head coach Dan Quinn will go through the roster to determine what moves, if any, should be taken to bolster each position. Though we don't have any say in how the new front office will mold the team going forward, Commanders.com has been looking back at how each group performed last season, breaking down top performers and looking ahead at where they could go next.
We'll wrap things up with the quarterback position.
On the roster
- Sam Howell: 17 games (17 starts), 388-of-612, 3,946 yards, 21 TDs, 21 INTs
- Jacoby Brissett*: 3 games, 18-23, 224 yards, 3 TDs
- Jake Fromm: practice squad
*Entering free agency
Top performers (per Pro Football Focus)
- OVR: Jacoby Brissett (84.6)
- PASS: Jacoby Brissett (79.4)
Stats to know
- Although the season did not end well for Howell, he still put together one of the best statistical seasons in franchise history. His 612 attempts were the most for a quarterback in franchise history, while his completions were second and passing yards were sixth.
- Washington has gone through an unfortunate cycle since 2018, starting at least three quarterbacks since Alex Smith suffered his leg injury. Although he was originally supposed to be benched, Howell broke that trend in 2023, starting every game for the Commanders. It was the first time a Washington quarterback had accomplished the feat since Kirk Cousins in 2017.
Questions to answer
-- What to do with the No. 2 overall pick? It's the biggest question the Commanders need to answer this offseason. Howell showed some promise as the starter in his second season, but with the team in position to possibly get a franchise player with second pick in the draft, resetting at quarterback is an option it must consider. Caleb Williams is considered the best prospect, although he's expected to be taken by the Chicago Bears, assuming they don't trade out of the No. 1 overall pick. However, this is also considered a deep class with players like Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix all projected to be first-round picks. If Peters and Quinn do decide to take a quarterback, they'll spend the next few months weighing the advantages that each signal-caller presents.
-- Do the Commanders keep Jacoby Brissett? Brissett didn't start in a game last season but did prove that he can still be a quality player, helping the Commanders nearly pull off comebacks against the Rams and Jets. Brissett's best value is the mentorship he provided to Howell as he navigated his first season as a starter in the NFL. Perhaps it would make sense to keep Brissett on the roster, especially if the Commanders decide to draft a quarterback, to help guide the position.