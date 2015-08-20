Announcement Of Lineup Changes (8.20.15)

LANDOVER, Md. –The teams have announced the following lineup changes for tonight's game between the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions:
For the Washington Redskins:
The following Redskins are not expected to play:
- No. 11 WR DeSean Jackson
- No. 23 CB DeAngelo Hall
- No. 26 CB Bashaud Breeland
- No. 51 LB Will Compton
- No. 58 LB Junior Galette
- No. 71 T Trent Williams
- No. 73 DE Frank Kearse
- No. 80 WR Jamison Crowder
- No. 86 TE Jordan Reed
- No. 91 LB Ryan Kerrigan
- No. 14 Ryan Grant is expected to start in place of Jackson at wide receiver.
- No. 39 David Amerson is expected to start in place of Hall at cornerback.
- No. 60 Willie Smith is expected to start in place of Williams at left tackle.
- No. 87 Je'Ron Hamm is expected to start in place of Reed at tight end.
- No. 94 Preston Smith is expected to start in place of Kerrigan at linebacker.
For the Detroit Lions:
- The following Lions are not expected to play:
- No. 16 WR Lance Moore
- No. 33 CB Alex Carter
- No. 35 RB Joique Bell
- No. 66 T LaAdrian Waddle
- No. 81 WR Calvin Johnson
- No. 91 DE Jason Jones
- No. 92 DT Haloti Ngata
- No. 10 Corey Fuller is expected to start in place of Johnson at wide receiver.
.
.
.