Announcement Of Lineup Changes (8.20.15)

LANDOVER, Md. –The teams have announced the following lineup changes for tonight's game between the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions:

For the Washington Redskins:

The following Redskins are not expected to play:

No. 11 WR DeSean Jackson

No. 23 CB DeAngelo Hall

No. 26 CB Bashaud Breeland

No. 51 LB Will Compton

No. 58 LB Junior Galette

No. 71 T Trent Williams

No. 73 DE Frank Kearse

No. 80 WR Jamison Crowder

No. 86 TE Jordan Reed

No. 91 LB Ryan Kerrigan

- No. 14 Ryan Grant is expected to start in place of Jackson at wide receiver.

- No. 39 David Amerson is expected to start in place of Hall at cornerback.

- No. 60 Willie Smith is expected to start in place of Williams at left tackle.

- No. 87 Je'Ron Hamm is expected to start in place of Reed at tight end.

- No. 94 Preston Smith is expected to start in place of Kerrigan at linebacker.

For the Detroit Lions:

- The following Lions are not expected to play:

No. 16 WR Lance Moore

No. 33 CB Alex Carter

No. 35 RB Joique Bell

No. 66 T LaAdrian Waddle

No. 81 WR Calvin Johnson

No. 91 DE Jason Jones

No. 92 DT Haloti Ngata

- No. 10 Corey Fuller is expected to start in place of Johnson at wide receiver.

.

.