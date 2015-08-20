News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Announcement Of Lineup Changes (8.20.15)

Aug 20, 2015 at 10:00 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LANDOVER, Md. –The teams have announced the following lineup changes for tonight's game between the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions:

For the Washington Redskins:

The following Redskins are not expected to play:

  • No. 11 WR DeSean Jackson
  • No. 23 CB DeAngelo Hall
  • No. 26 CB Bashaud Breeland
  • No. 51 LB Will Compton
  • No. 58 LB Junior Galette
  • No. 71 T Trent Williams
  • No. 73 DE Frank Kearse
  • No. 80 WR Jamison Crowder
  • No. 86 TE Jordan Reed
  • No. 91 LB Ryan Kerrigan

-        No. 14 Ryan Grant is expected to start in place of Jackson at wide receiver.

-        No. 39 David Amerson is expected to start in place of Hall at cornerback.

-        No. 60 Willie Smith is expected to start in place of Williams at left tackle.

-        No. 87 Je'Ron Hamm is expected to start in place of Reed at tight end.

-        No. 94 Preston Smith is expected to start in place of Kerrigan at linebacker.

For the Detroit Lions:

-        The following Lions are not expected to play:

  • No. 16 WR Lance Moore
  • No. 33 CB Alex Carter
  • No. 35 RB Joique Bell
  • No. 66 T LaAdrian Waddle
  • No. 81 WR Calvin Johnson
  • No. 91 DE Jason Jones
  • No. 92 DT Haloti Ngata

-       No. 10 Corey Fuller is expected to start in place of Johnson at wide receiver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

