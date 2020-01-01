Ron Rivera Becomes 30th Head Coach In Redskins History

As the Panthers head coach, Rivera led the team to three seasons of at least 11 wins and four postseason appearances, including a trip to Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos after finishing the 2015 regular season with a league-best 15-1 record.

Under Rivera's leadership, the Panthers finished first in the NFC South for three straight seasons from 2013-15, and he has received praise and accolades for his management of the team. He is a two-time recipient of NFL Coach of the Year honors by the Associated Press and has a 76-63-1 regular season record as a head coach.

"While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team," said Rivera. "After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around. I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work."

Rivera's hiring is one of several moves Redskins owner Dan Snyder has made since the 2019 season ended to revamp the franchise. The first was relieving former team president Bruce Allen of his duties on Monday after the team's season finale loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that Rivera would be the head coach two days later.

"Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by the great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us," Mr. Snyder said via an official statement Monday morning. "As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington, D.C."