Check out the Commanders' top analytical performers from 2022

The Washington Commanders are heading into another offseason after finishing with an 8-8-1 record, and even though the team missed out on making the playoffs, there were multiple players and position groups who had strong performances.

So, here's a look at who stood out according to the numbers and analytics.

The defensive line

After putting together a disappointing season in terms of pass rushing numbers, the Commanders' front bounced back by being one of the best groups at bringing down quarterbacks.

Washington finished 12th among league defenses with 43 sacks, which is an improvement from the 38 it had in 2021. This was largely due to the dominant performances from Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, who combined for 19 sacks and 136 yards lost.

"Well, we think he's a piece," Ron Rivera said of Payne. "He fits the formula of what we wanna do and how we wanna play and he's got the skillset that you would like to have. We think his presence on the football field was outstanding this season, and he did a lot of good things for us."