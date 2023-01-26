Percy Butler reflects on growth from rookie season

Butler's time with the Ragin' Cajuns pointed to him potentially being at least a solid depth piece for the Commanders' secondary. He allowed a passer rating of 56.1 when targeted by quarterbacks, and on 866 cover snaps, he only allowed one touchdown.

Butler's skill set, Rivera told Julie Donaldson last May, was one that was "very intriguing" to the Commanders, partly because he believed Butler could allow the defense to keep using their three-safety looks, which we use in the majority of their snaps.

"He'll be part of our buffalo and nickel packages," Rivera said. "He'll get an opportunity to play the nickel position. And when we go to big nickel, he could end up as the safety, or he could end up as the big nickel."

And Butler did show flashes -- players like Bobby McCain praised Butler's willingness to learn during training camp -- but like most rookies, there was a learning curve. Butler described himself as "hesitant" when he first joined the team because he did not want to make mistakes, which is an understandable emotion for a rookie trying to create a role for himself.

Butler's growth began to come more frequently when he let go of those emotions.