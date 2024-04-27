Brandon Coleman | 'I love the coaches and the vibe'

The Washington Commanders drafted TCU tackle Brandon Coleman with the No. 67 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.

On what is going through his head and if he expected to be drafted by Washington:

"Yeah, no I was speechless. There wasn't really much going to my head. I was just talking to my boys, and I got the phone call. I didn't really have anybody set on where I was going, but I'm excited to be going for it Washington. I enjoyed my visit. I love the coaches and the vibe. That was really great and I'm just excited to be here."

On what he remembers about his visit to Washington:

"Yeah, I think it was just how the coaches were towards all the players. You know, it felt very, like home, you know, a similar thing when I got to TCU, coaches really cared about the players. You know, when I met with [Offensive Line] Coach [Bobby] Johnson, the way he was coaching all that stuff, it just really felt right. And I loved the way that, you know, they were taking care of us in the strength room. You know, the coach was straight up and knew that they were there to work, you know, while also taking care of us. And I just was really excited about all that stuff."

On where he feels most comfortable playing:

"I don't really have a preference. I'm just excited to get a chance and be able to compete at the Commanders and being in the NFL. I'm just really excited to get this chance."

On if the Commanders told him their plans for his position:

"No, sir."

On how his skills will translate to the league:

"You know, I played and I had a bunch of experience in college at both positions and now I'm just excited to take down to the league wherever they need me at. I'm just ready to compete for the Commanders."

On what it is going to be like blocking for QB Jayden Daniels:

"Yeah, I mean, I'm excited to have a talented guy like that in the back field. It is great. You know, I'm just excited to be here about those guys and learn from 'em, you know, the vets that are there and play with these young guys that are coming in. It's a great group of guys, great group of coaches, and I'm just excited to get there and go to work."

On who he has celebrating with him tonight:

"My family. Some friends from our home and from Germany."

On how old he was when he moved out of Virginia and if he grew up a Washington fan:

"Yeah, I was a couple months, but, you know, my family always had some Redskins stuff in their living room. So, around the family, there's a big hype for it. They're all excited."

On if he followed Washington while living in Germany: