 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Brandon Coleman | 'I love the coaches and the vibe'

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:57 PM
TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (77) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (77) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Washington Commanders drafted TCU tackle Brandon Coleman with the No. 67 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.

On what is going through his head and if he expected to be drafted by Washington:

"Yeah, no I was speechless. There wasn't really much going to my head. I was just talking to my boys, and I got the phone call. I didn't really have anybody set on where I was going, but I'm excited to be going for it Washington. I enjoyed my visit. I love the coaches and the vibe. That was really great and I'm just excited to be here."

On what he remembers about his visit to Washington:

"Yeah, I think it was just how the coaches were towards all the players. You know, it felt very, like home, you know, a similar thing when I got to TCU, coaches really cared about the players. You know, when I met with [Offensive Line] Coach [Bobby] Johnson, the way he was coaching all that stuff, it just really felt right. And I loved the way that, you know, they were taking care of us in the strength room. You know, the coach was straight up and knew that they were there to work, you know, while also taking care of us. And I just was really excited about all that stuff."

On where he feels most comfortable playing:

"I don't really have a preference. I'm just excited to get a chance and be able to compete at the Commanders and being in the NFL. I'm just really excited to get this chance."

On if the Commanders told him their plans for his position:

"No, sir."

On how his skills will translate to the league:

"You know, I played and I had a bunch of experience in college at both positions and now I'm just excited to take down to the league wherever they need me at. I'm just ready to compete for the Commanders."

On what it is going to be like blocking for QB Jayden Daniels:

"Yeah, I mean, I'm excited to have a talented guy like that in the back field. It is great. You know, I'm just excited to be here about those guys and learn from 'em, you know, the vets that are there and play with these young guys that are coming in. It's a great group of guys, great group of coaches, and I'm just excited to get there and go to work."

On who he has celebrating with him tonight:

"My family. Some friends from our home and from Germany."

On how old he was when he moved out of Virginia and if he grew up a Washington fan:

"Yeah, I was a couple months, but, you know, my family always had some Redskins stuff in their living room. So, around the family, there's a big hype for it. They're all excited."

On if he followed Washington while living in Germany:

"Nah, I couldn't. I was locked in over there for basketball. I couldn't. [laugh] Well, I'm excited though to be here. I'm still shocked."

Related Content

news

Commanders draft WR Luke McCaffrey with 100th overall pick

McCaffrey (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) started his career at Nebraska before joining the Owls in 2022. A First Team All-American in the American Athletic Conference, McCaffrey set career highs in receptions (71), yards (992) and touchdowns (13). 
news

Mike Sainristil | 'This is a once in a lifetime opportunity'

The Washington Commanders drafted cornerback Mike Sainristil with the No. 50 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Ben Sinnott | 'The amount of things I can do is unlimited'

The Washington Commanders drafted tight end Ben Sinnott with the No. 53 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Commanders draft OT Brandon Coleman with No. 67 overall pick

Coleman was a three-year starter at TCU and earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in his final season
news

Jer'Zhan Newton | 'I feel like I'm dominant'

The Washington Commanders drafted DT Jer'Zhan Newton with the No. 36 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Commanders draft TE Ben Sinnott with No. 53 overall pick

Sinnott (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) was Mel Kiper Jr.'s best available tight end in Day 2. A four-year contributor for Kansas State, Sinnott caught 82 passes for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a Third Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12 selection. 
news

Commanders draft CB Mike Sainristil with No. 50 overall pick

During his senior campaign, the Wolverines cornerback was tied for third in the FBS for 6 INTs as Michigan went on to clinch the national championship
news

Commanders trade No. 40 overall pick

The Washington Commanders are acquiring more capital in the 2024 NFL Draft, trading the No. 40 overall selection to the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Commanders draft DT Jer'Zhan Newton with No. 36 overall pick

Newton, a First Team All-American in 2023, was a stalwart for the Illini during his four-year career, recording 188 tackles and 18 sacks.
news

'He's real smooth': Jayden Daniels excited to work with Jahan Dotson

Daniels is excited to work with all the Commanders' weapons, from the mainstays like Terry McLaurin to the newcomers like Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz, but Dotson is someone he knows on a more personal level from their days being recruited together. Both players are ready to combine their skill sets and elevate Washington's offense. 
news

For Commanders, there was never any doubt: Jayden Daniels was right pick

Although the team was coy about the direction they intended to go, it was clear that the roster needed an answer at quarterback for the franchise's new era. To them, Daniels was always the answer. 
Advertising