Brian Robinson Jr.'s perseverance left lasting impression on Nick Saban

Alabama's home matchup against Ole Miss that season saw Robinson rush for 171 yards and four touchdowns. Both numbers were career-highs, and he accounted for 40% of the Crimson Tide's 451 total yards in the 42-21 win. Later that month, he had 107 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a convincing 52-24 win over Tennessee.

And while he didn't score in Alabama's 27-6 win over Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff, he did set the tone with 204 yards on 26 carries. The best part was Robinson did all that without changing much about who he was as a player.

"I think the thing I admire about him most is his toughness and his tenacity as a player and a competitor," Saban said. "He is hard to tackle, and I don't think people wanted to tackle him. And that's something I have a tremendous amount of respect for."

Robinson's toughness, combined with his perseverance, was why Saban wasn't surprised last year when he heard that Robinson was back in the lineup for Commanders so quickly, just over a month after being shot in Washington, D.C.

"Obstacles create opportunities sometimes, to be able to overcome adversity, work through it, be able to stay positive," Saban said. "I don't think anybody can be a great competitor if they can't overcome adversity. And I think the way B-Rob handled all that, worked his way back and got back in the lineup as soon as possible, I think he showed a tremendous amount of maturity in being able to overcome that adversity.

"That's the guy I know," Saban added.

It also doesn't surprise Saban that Robinson has had such a strong start to what will hopefully be a long professional career.