'BRO WHAT?!': McLaurin applauds Buckeyes Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson for blazing 40 times

Thursday night's on-field workout served as a reminder for why the 40-yard dash is by far the most popular drill at the NFL Scouting Combine.
There's no other way to put it: this year's wide receiver class is fast. There were eight prospects who ran under a 4.4. You read that right. The official times were eye-popping, but the unofficial times were even more insane. To give you a taste of what that means, Baylor's Tyquan Thornton posted a blazing 4.21 before recording a final time of 4.28.
For Terry McLaurin, his eyes were on two in particular: Ohio State's Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. And he took to Twitter to remind people that churning out speedy wideouts is part of the Buckeyes' reputation.
"Like he wasn't even trying," McLaurin posted on his account.
McLaurin was talking about Olave, who ran with the second group of receivers and quarterbacks. For most of the night, the record for the fastest 40 time was held jointly by Memphis' Calvin Austin III and Tennessee's Velus Jones, Jr., both of whom ran a 4.32. There were a few prospects who came close, but they couldn't claim the top spot for themselves.
Then Olave stepped on the field, and on his first unofficial run, he shattered it with a 4.26.
"BRO WHAT?!" McLaurin said on Twitter with a fire and eyeball emoji.
Here's a little background on Olave: he's seen as one of the best prospects in the position. He led the Buckeyes' receivers with 13 touchdowns, and he has the most deep receiving scores (19) since 2019, per Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus.
And it just so happens that NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares him to McLaurin.
"He's fast but efficient and plays with the bend and foot agility to uncover on all three levels," Zierlein wrote.
Later on in the night, Wilson, who is viewed by some analysts as the better prospects, ran his 40 and recorded an unofficial 4.37. That's a bit slower than Olave, but don't get it twisted; that's still faster than most in this year's class.
"Another sub 4.4," McLaurin wrote.
Wilson and Olave's official times were 4.38 and 4.39, respectively. Still, running a sub-4.4 isn't a bad night.
Wilson is seen as the second-best wideout behind USC's Drake London, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. He can play at any spot on the field, and his acceleration makes him a challenge for defensive backs. Some analysts even see him as worthy enough for the Commanders to take him with the 11th overall pick.
"They could be a dynamic duo for a decade," CBS Sports' Josh Edwards said of Wilson and McLaurin.
Of course, McLaurin knows all about speed, as he ran a 4.35 in 2019. That was when many saw McLaurin as someone who would mostly contribute on special teams as a gunner. Washington drafted him in the third round, and two 1,000-yard seasons and a rookie year that was one of the best for a receiver in franchise history, that turned out to be the furthest thing from the truth (for those wondering, McLaurin has only played three snaps on special teams).
Olave and Wilson are viewed in higher regard than McLaurin was, but like their fellow Buckeye, scouts will probably change their evaluations on them after this week.