For Mayhew, past experiences provide guidance for building Commanders roster

Mayhew and Rivera have high hopes that the Commanders' roster can do the same. Although injuries and COVID-19 cases disrupted the chance at claiming the NFC East crown for the second straight season, they like the additions they made on both sides of the ball in 2021.

It's clear, however, that work still needs to be done to help the team improve. There are several options to do that, both in the draft as well as free agency, and Mayhew's time in Detroit gives him an idea of how to address those needs and address them with the proper decisions.

"It's really about that balance," Mayhew said. "That's going to be key for us this year. Obviously quarterback is one of the biggest ones, but we have several others that we plan on working on. And we have to make sure we have some balance on whether it's free agency or the draft and how we approach those things."

At least there are already several tools to work with.