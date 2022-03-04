2022 Combine notebook | 40 times and more on-field workouts

-- Michigan State's Connor Heyward had several nice catches during the gauntlet, and he continued that in the receiving drills throughout the evening. Heyward, who also ran a 4.72 in the 40-yard dash, wasn't as active in the passing game as other tight ends last year with 35 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He might be a Day 3 pick, but his ability as a pass-catcher could be enough to convince a team to take a chance on him.

-- There were some speedsters in the first group of receivers. Several players ran in the 4.3s, and among them were Memphis' Calvin Austin III and Tennessee's Velus Jones, Jr., both of whom ran a 4.32. Coming in behind them were Notre Dame's Kevin Austin Jr. with a 4.37, Western Michigan's Skyy Moore with a 4.39 and SMU's Danny Gray. Austin was an explosive player at Memphis, and while he's likely not a Day 1 pick, the high 40 time could bump him up to the second or third round. Not to be outdone, Ohio Chris Olave set the tone in the second group with a blazing 4.26, only to be beaten by Baylor's Tyquan Thornton's insane 4.21. This year's receiver class is easily the fastest in Combine history.