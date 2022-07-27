Carson Wentz focused on building chemistry to start camp

Wentz can normally tell when he is going to have a strong connection with a receiver. He starts to learn their tendencies and understand how they work through their routes, which gives him a map for how they can work together.

The budding bond he's establishing with McLaurin is an example of that, and Rivera has been pleased how the two have communicated thus far.

"He threw a little behind Terry, and I'm thinking to myself, 'Wow, he missed it,'" Rivera said. "But then Terry came over and told him, 'Hey, I came outta that [route] too soon.' … They're developing that type of rapport. It's going to be very helpful for each other and for us for that matter."

The other half of that understanding is learning the Commanders' playbook. Wentz has said every offense comes with its own wrinkles, but so far, he's impressed his coaches and teammates with how he's grasped the concepts. J.D. McKissic even said during OTAs that Wentz has picked things up quicker than he thought he would.

It's still an adjustment, Wentz admitted, but he is feeling good with his progress.