Hail Mail | Training camp is finally upon us

-- J. Stortzum: Do you think it's possible that the Commanders end up with two 1,000-yard receivers at the end of the season? Or is that a huge reach?

It's not a huge reach, but it's still a reach.

That's not an indictment against the Commanders' offense. Like I said in the question above, I think this is the best supporting cast McLaurin has ever had. However, the old cliché about there only being one football is overused for a reason.

If Washington had just McLaurin and one of the other two receivers, I might be more inclined to say two 1,000-yard receivers is possible. But there are three talented wideouts at the top of the roster, not to mention the rest of the position and pass-catchers at tight end and running back. There are simply too many players for Wentz for him to focus on just two of them.

I could be wrong (I kinda hope I am), but for now I think one 1,000-yard receiver is more realistic.

-- D. Dunkins: Do you think there's a chance Brian Robinson will become RB1 before the end of the season?

No.

That's a terse answer, but as much as I like Brian Robinson (he's my favorite draft pick of the bunch), there's no way he usurps the Commanders' other options at running back.