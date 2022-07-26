Quick hits from Ron Rivera's introductory training camp press conference

-- Rivera is looking for some things to tell him that his team is ready to take the next step. He wants to see how they work and play better together. There's a certain "sixth sense" that comes when communication has developed to the right point. Players know what to expect of each other in certain situations. That's what he wants from his team, and he would love to see that develop quickly between Wentz and his receivers.

-- The new additions to the offensive line are not a concern for Rivera because he knows Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner are capable players, and their backup, Wes Schweitzer, is an accomplished player as well. What's more, the depth has Rivera feeling confident as well. Washington wants to keep 10 players on the offensive line, and the team feels like it has the personnel to satisfy that need.

-- With Young out for an extended amount of time, Rivera expects the depth at defensive end to step up in his absence. Players like James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill will get an opportunity to contribute, and Rivera believes the depth at the position can handle the extra responsibilities.

-- Rivera feels "very good" about the linebackers on the roster and believes they fit the team's vision for the defense. There's still a possibility the Commanders could add a veteran to the group, but he wants to give the position a week to show what they have to offer.