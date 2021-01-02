News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Signs Center Chase Roullier To Multi-Year Extension

Jan 02, 2021 at 02:12 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have signed center Chase Roullier to a four-year contract extension. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Roullier (6-4, 315) has appeared in 58 games with 52 starts for Washington. Since becoming the full-time starter at center in 2018, he has started in every game in which he has appeared and only missed three games during that span. He is currently part of an offensive unit that ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. Roullier was a sixth round (199th overall) selection by Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft.

"Chase has been a steady presence and leader on our offensive line all season. He is a great teammate and does everything the right way," said head coach Ron Rivera. "We are glad to be able to reward a player who has spent his entire career here. He was well deserving of an extension, and I look forward to continuing to coach him as we work towards sustained success here in Washington."

Roullier played collegiately at Wyoming from 2013-16, where he appeared in 48 career games for the Cowboys. He earned all-conference honors three-consecutive seasons, including first team all-conference in the Mountain West as a senior.

Roullier, 27, attended Burnsville H.S. in Minnesota where he was named an all-state selection as a senior. He was born on Aug. 23, 1993.

