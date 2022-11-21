Chase Young activated to 53-man roster

Once he was designated to return after a "heavy work day" before the team played against the Green Bay Packers, Young entered another phase of his recovery, which was to improve his conditioning to the point where he could physically handle playing in an NFL.

Young has now gotten to that point, but that, too, was a slow process that Washington treaded carefully.

The sticking point was that Rivera and the medical staff wanted to see Young "stick that foot in the ground and work off of it and play off of it." Young made improvements in that regard, but it was, as Rivera said, "incremental."

"Every now and then you'll see it just kinda hesitated a little bit, and you can see his frustration because he wants it to happen now, but it's gonna be a rep thing," Rivera said Nov. 12. "The more practice he gets, the more reps he gets."

Nine days later, Young has shown enough confidence that Washington is comfortable enough to activate him. Young's teammates have been excited about his return for weeks. Now that he is officially back on 53-man roster, it should provide an extra emotional boost for them.

"To have him back on the field suited up, it's gonna be really exciting," said quarterback Taylor Heinicke. "Obviously, he's a great player and he brings that extra juice, so we're all excited for him."

That is not going to stop the Commanders from being cautious with him. Assuming he does play against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 27, Rivera said Young's snaps will be regulated.

"It'll be a pitch count," Rivera said. "It'll be a pitch count and something we'll have to monitor closely."

Regardless of how many snaps Young does play, he will join a Commanders defensive line that is playing like one of the best groups in the league. They are coming off a five-sack performance against the Houston Texans, which gives them 29 for the season.

And no matter how many snaps he can play, Young will add another piece to Washington's arsenal of pass-rushers.