Chase Young Named NFC Defensive Player And NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Month

Young becomes the sixth NFC Defensive Player of the Month in franchise history and first since linebacker London Fletcher took home the honor in 2012. He is the first Washington player to win a player of the month award since quarterback Kirk Cousins did so in November of 2016. Young is the first rookie in franchise history to ever win a player of the month honor. It is the first NFC Defensive Player and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month awards of Young's career.