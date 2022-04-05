Chris Olave: Terry McLaurin 'like a big brother to me' at Ohio State

It's well-known by now that Terry McLaurin is a proven leader. His effectiveness on the field has been coupled by his genuine desire to help his teammates whenever possible. It's partly why he's been a captain for the past two seasons.

It should come as no surprise, then, that a former Buckeye wideout is among those who has been influenced by McLaurin. During his round of interviews with the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, projected first-round pick Chris Olave talked about McLaurin's lasting effect on him during their days together at Ohio State, and he still holds the Commanders receiver in high regard.

"He was probably one of my favorite teammates at Ohio State," Olave said.

Olave, a California native who joined Ohio State in 2018, has been a star for the program the last three seasons. He had 2,711 receiving yards in his college career, including 936 in 2021, and he has the most career receiving touchdowns in program history.

Olave blossomed quickly, but he was more of a rotational piece during his freshman season. It was the only year he and McLaurin spent together. McLaurin, who was the third option on Ohio State's offense but still had a career year with 35 receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdown, took it on himself to be a mentor to Olave as he learned how to be a Division I level receiver.