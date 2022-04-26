Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 12.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28 - 30 in Las Vegas, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus

Analysis: Kyle Hamilton is a strong option here as well, but Washington ends up opting for help on offense. London lined up outside and in the slot for USC while totaling 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games last season before suffering an ankle fracture.

Expert: Rhett Lewis, NFL.com

Analysis: I love the fit of London with Terry McLaurin in this Commanders offense. I feel like London's frame (6-foot-4, 219 pounds), catch radius and competitiveness with the ball in the air provide a measure of forgiveness for new QB Carson Wentz's sometimes-perilous passing.

Expert: Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports