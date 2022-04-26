Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 12.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
In anticipation of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28 - 30 in Las Vegas, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
Expert: Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: Kyle Hamilton is a strong option here as well, but Washington ends up opting for help on offense. London lined up outside and in the slot for USC while totaling 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games last season before suffering an ankle fracture.
Expert: Rhett Lewis, NFL.com
Analysis: I love the fit of London with Terry McLaurin in this Commanders offense. I feel like London's frame (6-foot-4, 219 pounds), catch radius and competitiveness with the ball in the air provide a measure of forgiveness for new QB Carson Wentz's sometimes-perilous passing.
Expert: Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports
Analysis: They need to get a big-bodied receiver who can help Carson Wentz. London would be that guy. He would give them a nice group of pass-catchers.
Expert: Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
Selection: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (April 25)
Analysis: If the Falcons take Wilson, and London somehow slips, I think that'd be the ideal scenario for Washington. In this one, Ron Rivera takes home a very solid, do-everything program fit who happens to be very close with the veteran receiver he's trying to re-sign.
Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus
Selection: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (April 26)
Analysis: Burks is built like a taller running back at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. He dominates after the catch and will surprise defensive backs with his speed, regardless of whether the ball is in his hands. He'll likely assume a slot role at the next level, but he'll still command a lot of attention from the inside. He earned an 88.0-plus receiving grade in back-to-back seasons to close out his career at Arkansas.
Expert: Jacob Camenker, Sporting News
Analysis: The Commanders are well-positioned to land a falling prospect on defense or one of the top receivers in this year's draft. London (6-4, 219 pounds) is arguably the best receiver left on the board, as he is a great contested-catch receiver who totaled 88 catches, 1,084 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season in just eight games.
Expert: Luke Easterling, USA Today
Selection: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (April 25)
Analysis: N/A
Expert: Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated
Selection: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (April 25)
Analysis: He is sudden and violent with his hips in and out of breaks. At his best on a vertical plane where he can manipulate space and stop on a dime creating ample separation. Wilson shows good pace and stride variation making him tough to predict especially with his hip fluidity. Good understanding of finding soft spots in zone and working back to the QB.
Expert: Patrik Walker, CBS Sports
Selection: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (April 24)
Analysis: With Carson Wentz now in uniform, the Commanders don't feel they need to address the QB position in this year's draft, but the same can't be said for a porous secondary that hasn't boasted a shutdown corner in years. There are pre-draft concerns regarding Stingley, but if he plays to his potential, he could be a star for Washington.
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Selection: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (April 24)
Analysis: Like many teams in the top of the first round, the Commanders could consider a pass catcher here. But if Kyle Hamilton is still on the board, he's bound to be one of their top options.
Expert: Eric Eager, Pro Football Focus
Selection: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (April 19)
Analysis: Stingley's draft prop is 11.5, with the under priced at -115. He's -140 to be taken in the top 10. At +275, he is also the second-favorite to be the first cornerback taken.
Expert: Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
Selection: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (April 19)
Analysis: Washington gets a player who would have been picked higher if not for last year's injury.
Expert: Pete Schrager, NFL.com
Selection: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (April 19)
Analysis: The Commanders can go a variety of ways, but if Wilson slips out of the top 10, I think they'd pounce on the former Buckeye.