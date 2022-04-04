Mock Draft Monday | Here's who NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has the Commanders taking in the first round

The Commanders seem pleased with the mix of youth and experience they have at cornerback. Kendall Fuller is the clear leader of the position, and the team invested draft and free agency capital in William Jackson III and Benjamin St-Juste.

There's nothing wrong with fortifying the position even further, and given the defense did not perform nearly as well as in 2020, it wouldn't hurt to do so. So, why not add one of, if not the best corner in the draft to the group? That's a move NFL Network's Bucky Brooks can get behind.

"As a five-star talent with the tools to play as a shutdown corner on the island, Stingley could take the Commanders' defense to the next level if he locks in and performs to his potential," Brooks said in his latest mock draft.

"Impressive" is one way to put it; "exceptional" is more accurate. He led the SEC with six interceptions, which was also ranked fifth in college football, and you can add 15 passes defensed -- that was second-best in the NCAA -- to a freshman season that helped him earn First Team All-SEC and First Team All-American by _The Associated Press. _

And just to show how highly-regarded Stingley was by the Tigers' program, they switched his number from 24 to 7 -- the same one worn by Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu.

"This ranking is all about his upside," wrote ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who has Stingley as the ninth-best prospect on his big board. "His freshman film, when he was one of the best players on LSU's national title team, is tremendous."

Brooks isn't the only person from NFL.com who thinks Stingley would be a good fit in Washington. Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund also sees a path where the Commanders take Stingley, and she pointed out that PFF recorded Stingley's allowed completion rate at 41%.