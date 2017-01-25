Chris Wormley Believes He'll Be Able To Do A Little Bit Of Everything In NFL

"Definitely strength," Wormley said of what he's looking to improve on in the coming months. "Upper-body strength, pass rush can always be improved especially a guy that is as big as I am on the outside. If a team decides to put me on the outside I got to learn how to more efficiently on the outside. And just learning the defense, types of defenses, learning what the guys in the back end are doing and just become that better overall player."

While Wormley joked that nearly everyone has a mock draft these days, a few earlier versions have the Redskins taking the defensive linemen at the No. 17-overall pick. He said seeing his name pop up as a potential first-round pick is nice, but he's not focused on where various draft pundits are pegging him.

"At the end of the day I'm looking forward to this week, the combine, pro day, and then meeting with teams afterwards to get a really good feeling on where I'm going to be placed," Wormley said.

Wormley will spend the rest of the Senior Bowl week knocking off the cobwebs – he hasn't played in a game for nearly a month now – but is appreciative to even be in the position he is right now.