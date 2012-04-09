'Coaches In Classroom' Applications Available





The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation (WRCF) and AthLife Foundation are now accepting applications from Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia metropolitan area high schools for the "Coaches in the Classroom" program in the 2012-13 academic year.

The application deadline is Friday, April 27.

The "Coaches in the Classroom" program provides grant funding to support the creation of a quality mentor position called the Academic Advisor for Athletics (part-time 20 hours/week minimum), in addition to service learning and community outreach initiatives for students.

The program seeks partnerships with school districts and schools to implement effective programs that promote the ideals of positive youth development through sports, as well as provide training and professional development for the school's staff.

High schools participating in interscholastic football in Virginia, Prince George's County, Md., Montgomery County, Md., and Washington, D.C. are eligible to apply. The school's football program must be a primary target for support.