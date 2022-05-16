Cole Holcomb 'ready to take control' of Commanders defense

The middle linebacker role is one that Holcomb has wanted for "a while."

"I like that responsibility and taking control and being able to get everybody lined up and the adjustments that we need to make," Holcomb said.

The stability of playing at one spot should take some pressure off Holcomb's shoulders. Last season, he was required to make calls while playing on the outside, which was difficult at times. Now, he has the luxury of controlling the defense from a more advantageous spot.

"I feel like I've grown a lot in terms of being comfortable in those situations," Holcomb said. "I think I grew a lot as the year went on."

It will be a while before we get the next chance to see Holcomb making the defensive calls for the Commanders. The team hasn't even gone through its full offseason program yet, and then there's about a month before training and even longer of a wait for the preseason.

Still, Holcomb sounds confident that he can handle the role, and it helps that his coaches have been offering their full support.