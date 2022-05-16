Turner: Dotson brings production, versatility, availability to Commanders offense

The Washington Commanders weren't long into their draft process when they realized they would really like having Jahan Dotson on their team. ​​

In fact, the Commanders liked the idea so much that they only interviewed him once in the months leading up to their first-round selection. Those meetings are for players who have some lingering questions surrounding them, and that wasn't the case with Dotson. They knew what kind of person he was and how that would fit into their culture.

But that's only part of the reason why the Commanders were so set on taking Dotson in a receiver-heavy 2022 draft class. Most of that centers around what he adds to their scheme, and based on what he did at Penn State, they feel like he fits in there, too.