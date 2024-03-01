Combine notebook | Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs address the media

-- LSU's Jayden Daniels, another quarterback expected to go at the top of the first round, also spoke highly about the Commanders' staff during his meeting with the team. "Just how cool the whole staff was," Daniels said of his impressions. "Dan Quinn, Kliff Kingsbury, all those types of guys. Just being able to sit in there and really just get to know people. You can see them on TV, see everybody coaching behind the scenes, so to be able to go in there and just have a conversation with them, that's the coolest part for me."