Commanders 2023 preseason schedule finalized

May 19, 2023 at 01:27 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The dates and times of the Washington Commanders' 2023 preseason schedule have been finalized.

The Commanders will open the preseason on he road against the Cleveland Browns on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. before hosting back-to-back games at FedExField. After traveling to Owings Mills for joint practices with the Ravens, the two teams will square off Monday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Commanders will then finish the preseason by playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 26 with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

Single game tickets for the Commanders' 10 home games are now available. Fans interested in purchasing seats should visit commanders.com/tickets.

DateOpponentTimeNetwork
Aug. 11at Browns7:30 p.m.NBC4
Aug. 21Ravens8 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 26Bengals1 p.m.NBC4

