Laying out the next steps for Adam Peters in first offseason as Washington's GM

Find a new head coach

Of all the moves that the Commanders need to make, finding a new head coach is the most important. Every decision the team makes, whether it pertains to free agency or the draft, will hinge upon who the Commanders bring in to mold the vision for the roster.

Peters, Harris and the team's search committee consisting of Bob Myers, Rick Spielman and several limited partners have already begun interviewing candidates virtually, per league rules. In-person interviews can start today (Jan. 22), but coaches for teams still in playoffs (Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald) cannot take place until at least Jan. 29.

As expected, Peters and the Commanders haven't revealed much about what they're looking for in a new head coach, other than to say that they're not going to favor coaches from either side of the ball. All the coaches the team has been reportedly connected to confirm as much, adding more credence to Harris' desire of having a "thorough, but rapid" process to filling the role.

The only other quality Peters has revealed that Washington is looking for, regardless of what side of the ball they come from, is the ability to bring leadership to the position.

"I think in any head coach, in any leader, is leadership," Peters said when asked about the most important factor in the search. "Leadership, great communication, being able to be honest, direct and upfront, have all those qualities, and they're all intertwined. But those are the main qualities. You have to be very smart. You have to be very driven."