Commanders 2023 position review | Running back

The Washington Commanders are just a few weeks removed from the 2023 season, which resulted in a disappointing 4-13 record. The franchise is headed in a new direction this offseason with the No. 2 overall pick and plenty of available cap space for new general manager Adam Peters to work with.
Over the next few weeks, Peters, and eventually the new head coach, will go through the roster to determine what moves, if any, should be taken to bolster each position. Though we don't have any say in how the new front office will mold the team going forward, Commanders.com will look back how each group performed last season, breaking down top performers and looking ahead at where they could go next.
Next, we'll focus on the running back position.
On the roster
Brian Robinson Jr.: 733 yards, 5 TDs; 36 receptions, 368 yards, 4 TDs
Antonio Gibson: 265 yards, TD; 48 receptions, 389 yards, 2 TDs
Chris Rodriguez Jr. 247 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 12 yards
Alex Armah (FB): 3 receptions, 13 yards
Jonathan Williams: practice squad
*entering free agency
Top performers (per Pro Football Focus)
OVR: Chris Rodriguez Jr.: 75.9
Run: Chris Rodriguez Jr.: 77.1
Receiving: Brian Robinson Jr.: 71.4
Team run grade: 80.2 (15th)
93.6 yards/game (27th)
359 attempts (32nd)
4.4 yards/carry (7th)
Stats to know
-- Robinson was 13th among all NFC running backs with 733 yards. Though he fell short of his rushing total in 2022, he surpasses 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time in his career.
-- The Commanders had the lowest run percentage in the league and ranked near 27th in yards per game, but they were efficient at running the ball when given the chance. They averaged 4.4 yards per attempt, which ranked 7th in the league.
-- Robinson and Gibson were two of the better pass-catchers out of the backfield. Robinson earned the 10th best receiving grade for a running back from PFF, while Gibson ranked 27th out of 61 players.
Questions to answer
-- Can Chris Rodriguez Jr. keep developing: As the third running back in the rotation, Rodriguez didn't get many opportunities to run the ball, but he had power, knew how to follow his blockers and fought for extra yards. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry on 51 attempts and had his best day against the New York Jets, scoring two touchdowns. Gibson is entering free agency, and the team could re-sign him if they want, but if Rodriguez can continue to improve, he could become a solid No. 2 behind Robinson.
-- What to do with Antonio Gibson:Gibson is one of the 26 players on the Commanders' roster set to hit free agency. He didn't run the ball as much in 2023, finishing the season with a career low 65 carries for 265 yards, but he was productive as a pass-catcher with 389 yards on 48 receptions. The Commanders do have the flexibility to retain him with all their available cap space, but it's also possible they could look to the draft to find a player with Gibson's traits for less money.
Free agency
Click **HERE** to see all the players the Commanders could pursue in free agency with their available cap space.
Draft
Click **HERE** to see CBS Sports' prospect rankings by position.