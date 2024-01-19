Commanders 2023 position review | Running back

Questions to answer

-- Can Chris Rodriguez Jr. keep developing: As the third running back in the rotation, Rodriguez didn't get many opportunities to run the ball, but he had power, knew how to follow his blockers and fought for extra yards. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry on 51 attempts and had his best day against the New York Jets, scoring two touchdowns. Gibson is entering free agency, and the team could re-sign him if they want, but if Rodriguez can continue to improve, he could become a solid No. 2 behind Robinson.

-- What to do with Antonio Gibson:Gibson is one of the 26 players on the Commanders' roster set to hit free agency. He didn't run the ball as much in 2023, finishing the season with a career low 65 carries for 265 yards, but he was productive as a pass-catcher with 389 yards on 48 receptions. The Commanders do have the flexibility to retain him with all their available cap space, but it's also possible they could look to the draft to find a player with Gibson's traits for less money.

Free agency

Draft