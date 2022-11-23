Commanders' 20th annual Harvest Feast makes a difference for Prince George's County families this Thanksgiving

Corporate and non-profit partners were also an essential part of the effort behind Harvest Feast. Regional hunger relief organization Capital Area Food Bank, Black Rifle Coffee, Bank of America, FedEx, Paisano's Pizza, PepsiCo, the Prince George's County Department of Social Services and Safeway all either donated components to the Thanksgiving food baskets and/or supported distribution.

"There is something really special about being one team today and providing support to our neighbors. The Commanders put together an incredible event that showcased the power of what can be achieved when we all come together," said Melanie Minzes, Senior Director of Institutional Partnerships at Capital Area Food Bank. "Because of Harvest Feast, over 2,000 Prince George's families will sit down to their tables on Thanksgiving with a hearty and full meal, and we're grateful to be a part of that."

As food costs have risen, this year's edition of Harvest Feast continues to underscore a critical need. Prince George's County, the home of FedExField, has been affected significantly by that development. According to Capital Area Food Bank's third Hunger Report, nearly 1 out of every 2 people in Prince George's County were food insecure at some point last year. Like so many around the country, Harvest Feast attendees Cheree and Kelvin Hoyle have had sticker shock while perusing the grocery store.

"Food is expensive and with trying to maintain a household of seven, we could really use the help, so we appreciate this," Cheree Hoyle said.

The hauls collected at the Harvest Feast will lighten a bit of the financial burden of Thanksgiving gatherings in the area. Just as meaningful as the material support of turkeys and side dishes though is the emotional lift that comes from community sharing during the holiday season.