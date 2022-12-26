Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

"Washington-49ers Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-20 on Saturday afternoon.
- Washington passed for 270 yards, their most since Week 8 at Indianapolis.
- Washington held San Francisco to a 4-11 (36 percent) mark on third down.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 13-of-18 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 12-of-16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in his first game action since Week 6.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 22 carries for 58 yards.
- Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.
- Dotson tied Terry McLaurin for the second-most touchdowns by a rookie in a single-season in franchise history.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. It was his 20th receiving touchdown of his career and fourth this season.
- McLaurin is the first Washington receiver to total 20 receiving touchdowns in a career since 2012.
- McLaurin (20) moves into a tie for 15th all-time in receiving touchdowns in franchise history with Larry Brown (20) and Dick Todd (20).
DEFENSE
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had his 9.5 sack of the season.
- Payne is the first Washington player to have 9.5 or more sacks in a single season since Ryan Kerrigan had 13.0 sacks in 2018.
- Payne is the 13th player in franchise history to have 9.5 or more sacks in a single season since the stat became official in 1982.
- Defensive End Chase Young made his season debut and had a pass defensed in his first game back since Week 10 of last season.
- S Darrick Forrest recorded his team-leading fourth interception of the season.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|73
|100%
|Charles Leno
|73
|100%
|Wes Schweitzer
|73
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|68
|93%
|Trai Turner
|63
|86%
|Jahan Dotson
|63
|86%
|Taylor Heinicke
|54
|74%
|Logan Thomas
|52
|71%
|Curtis Samuel
|48
|66%
|Sam Cosmi
|39
|53%
|Brian Robinson
|32
|44%
|John Bates
|27
|37%
|Cole Turner
|21
|29%
|Antonio Gibson
|21
|29%
|Jonathan Williams
|20
|27%
|Carson Wentz
|19
|26%
|Dyami Brown
|7
|10%
|Cam Sims
|5
|7%
|Dax Milne
|1
|1%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Darrick Forrest
|52
|100%
|Jamin Davis
|52
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|52
|100%
|Daron Payne
|50
|96%
|Jonathan Allen
|50
|96%
|David Mayo
|46
|86%
|Jeremy Reaves
|44
|85%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|44
|85%
|Montez Sweat
|41
|79%
|Bobby McCain
|34
|65%
|Chase Young
|30
|58%
|John Ridgeway
|20
|38%
|James Smith-Williams
|18
|35%
|Danny Johnson
|13
|25%
|Efe Obada
|10
|19%
|Casey Toohill
|7
|13%
|Percy Butler
|6
|12%
|Khaleke Hudson
|2
|4%
|Rachad Wildgoose
|1
|2%