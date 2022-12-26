News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

Dec 26, 2022 at 10:46 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

"Washington-49ers Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-20 on Saturday afternoon.
  • Washington passed for 270 yards, their most since Week 8 at Indianapolis.
  • Washington held San Francisco to a 4-11 (36 percent) mark on third down.

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 13-of-18 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 12-of-16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in his first game action since Week 6.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 22 carries for 58 yards.
  • Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.
  • Dotson tied Terry McLaurin for the second-most touchdowns by a rookie in a single-season in franchise history.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. It was his 20th receiving touchdown of his career and fourth this season.
  • McLaurin is the first Washington receiver to total 20 receiving touchdowns in a career since 2012.
  • McLaurin (20) moves into a tie for 15th all-time in receiving touchdowns in franchise history with Larry Brown (20) and Dick Todd (20).

DEFENSE

  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had his 9.5 sack of the season.
  • Payne is the first Washington player to have 9.5 or more sacks in a single season since Ryan Kerrigan had 13.0 sacks in 2018.
  • Payne is the 13th player in franchise history to have 9.5 or more sacks in a single season since the stat became official in 1982.
  • Defensive End Chase Young made his season debut and had a pass defensed in his first game back since Week 10 of last season.
  • S Darrick Forrest recorded his team-leading fourth interception of the season.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell73100%
Charles Leno73100%
Wes Schweitzer73100%
Terry McLaurin6893%
Trai Turner6386%
Jahan Dotson6386%
Taylor Heinicke5474%
Logan Thomas5271%
Curtis Samuel4866%
Sam Cosmi3953%
Brian Robinson3244%
John Bates2737%
Cole Turner2129%
Antonio Gibson2129%
Jonathan Williams2027%
Carson Wentz1926%
Dyami Brown710%
Cam Sims57%
Dax Milne11%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Darrick Forrest52100%
Jamin Davis52100%
Kendall Fuller52100%
Daron Payne5096%
Jonathan Allen5096%
David Mayo4686%
Jeremy Reaves4485%
Benjamin St-Juste4485%
Montez Sweat4179%
Bobby McCain3465%
Chase Young3058%
John Ridgeway2038%
James Smith-Williams1835%
Danny Johnson1325%
Efe Obada1019%
Casey Toohill713%
Percy Butler612%
Khaleke Hudson24%
Rachad Wildgoose12%

