Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

"Washington-San Francisco Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 27-10 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington has allowed just one sack for the third consecutive game, the longest streak of allowing one or fewer sacks in franchise history since Weeks 1-4 of the 2021 season.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 17-for-28 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown, bringing his season total to 20. He threw two interceptions.
- Howell (3,793) passed Mark Rypien (3,768 in 1989) for the sixth-most passing yards in a single season in franchise history.
- Howell became the 15th quarterback in franchise history to throw 20-plus passing touchdowns in a single season.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed nine times for 44 yards. He added four receptions for 32 yards.
- Robinson Jr. eclipsed 1,500 career rushing yards joining Alfred Morris, Mike Thomas, and Antonio Gibson as the only players in franchise history to reach the milestone in their first 26 games.
- Robinson Jr. eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards this season, becoming the first running back since Antonio Gibson in 2021 to accomplish the feat. He has reached the milestone for the first time in his career.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had four receptions for 61 yards (15.3 avg) and a touchdown.
- McLaurin is the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 900 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons joining D.K. Metcalf, Mike Evans, A.J. Green, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.
- McLaurin (25) moves into sole possession of 10th place in franchise receiving touchdowns.
- McLaurin (5,298) passed Hugh Taylor (5,240) for 13th all time in franchise scrimmage yards.
- Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had three receptions for 33 yards (11.0 avg).
Defense
- Defensive End J. Henry recorded a tackle for loss. He is the first Washington rookie to have four or more tackles for loss in their first nine career games since Chase Young (five) and Kamren Curl (four) in 2020.
- Cornerback Christian Holmes recorded the first pass defensed of his career.
- Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. added two passes defensed, bringing his career total to 12. He joins Champ Bailey, Sean Taylor, Bashaud Breeland, and Fred Smoot as the only players in franchise history to have more than 10 pass breakups in their rookie season.
- Forbes Jr. has had multiple passes defensed in five games this season, joining S Sean Taylor (2004) as the only rookies in franchise history to total five such games.
- Linebacker David Mayo recorded two tackles for loss, bringing his season total to six, a new single-season career-high.
Special Teams
- Kicker Joey Slye connected on his only field goal attempt, good from 47 yards.
- Slye (55) passed John Hall (54) and Sam Baker (54) for sole possession of eighth-most field goals made in franchise history.
- Punter Tress Way punted three times for 156 yards (52.0 avg).
Snap counts
Offense (46 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Cornelius Lucas
|46
|100%
|Saahdiq Charles
|46
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|46
|100%
|Trent Scott
|46
|100%
|Sam Howell
|46
|100%
|Nick Gates
|46
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|41
|89%
|Jahan Dotson
|39
|85%
|Logan Thomas
|28
|61%
|Brian Robinson
|25
|54%
|Curtis Samuel
|23
|50%
|Antonio Gibson
|20
|43%
|Jamison Crowder
|12
|26%
|Byron Pringle
|10
|22%
|Alex Armah
|5
|11%
|Dyami Brown
|2
|4%
Defense (70 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Cody Barton
|70
|100%
|Khaleke Hudson
|69
|99%
|Emmanuel Forbes
|69
|99%
|Kamren Curl
|64
|91%
|Quan Martin
|63
|90%
|Daron Payne
|54
|77%
|Jonathan Allen
|50
|71%
|David Mayo
|47
|67%
|James Smith-Williams
|46
|66%
|Terrell Burgess
|35
|50%
|KJ Henry
|34
|49%
|Christian Holmes
|33
|47%
|John Ridgeway
|27
|39%
|Phidarian Mathis
|23
|33%
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|21
|30%
|Nick Whiteside
|15
|21%
|Andre Jones
|15
|21%
|De'Jon Harris
|1
|1%