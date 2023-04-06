Washington Commanders announce 2023 NFL Draft Party on Saturday, April 29, at the National Harbor, presented by SeatGeek 

LANDOVER, Md., April 5, 2023 - The Washington Commanders are excited to welcome fans to the waterfront district at National Harbor for the team's official 2023 Draft Party on Saturday April 29th, presented by SeatGeek, the team's Official Primary Ticketing partner.

The Draft Party will run from 11:00-4:00 p.m. during the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft (rounds four to seven). The Commanders currently hold five picks from rounds four to seven and are currently slated to select at 118, 150, 193, 215, 233, all subject to change. The broadcast stream will be shown live on the National Harbor Plaza stage each time the Commanders are on the clock.

Highlighting the day, fans will have the opportunity to meet the Commanders first-round draft selection. Fans also can enjoy meet-and-greets with select current Commanders players, Washington Legends, Major Tuddy, and Command Force. Additionally, fans will have access to a kids' area featuring arts and crafts, face painters, and balloon artists, as well as a QB challenge. When the Commanders are not on the clock, the National Harbor Plaza stage will feature programming and entertainment provided by iHeartMedia's personalities and DJs, as well as the Command Force.

Throughout the National Harbor pier there will be a series of Commanders' partner activations for fans to participate in. New Commanders team merchandise will be available for purchase at the venue in a trailer on the Harbor, including the Commanders Official 2023 New Era Draft Hat.

Fans interested in attending the event can learn more and RSVP for complimentary event tickets at Commanders.com/DraftParty. Closer to the event, fans who have completed the RSVP form will receive an email with more instructions on how to access their tickets through the team's new ticketing partner, SeatGeek. Those who register prior to attending the event and show their SeatGeek Draft Event ticket upon check in will receive a Commanders reversible bucket hat, burgundy and gold Dippin' Dots, and a free ride on the carousel and the Ferris wheel for the whole family, as well as a souvenir photo.

Season Ticket Members who have selected the "Business Network" membership receive the opportunity to register for a VIP experience at the Draft Party that will include complimentary food vouchers, beverages, and fast lane access to autograph sessions. Suite Owners and Corporate Partners will receive additional communication regarding VIP opportunities at Draft Party. More details and information on how to register will be sent to those with the Business Network membership type via email. Fans interested in learning more about Commanders season ticket options should visit commanders.com/seasontickets. At the event, the Commanders will have a table for fans interested in signing up to be a Season Ticket Member for the 2023 season.