News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders announce 2023 NFL Draft Party on Saturday, April 29, at the National Harbor, presented by SeatGeek 

Apr 06, 2023 at 11:05 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders logo

LANDOVER, Md., April 5, 2023 - The Washington Commanders are excited to welcome fans to the waterfront district at National Harbor for the team's official 2023 Draft Party on Saturday April 29th, presented by SeatGeek, the team's Official Primary Ticketing partner.

The Draft Party will run from 11:00-4:00 p.m. during the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft (rounds four to seven). The Commanders currently hold five picks from rounds four to seven and are currently slated to select at 118, 150, 193, 215, 233, all subject to change. The broadcast stream will be shown live on the National Harbor Plaza stage each time the Commanders are on the clock.

Highlighting the day, fans will have the opportunity to meet the Commanders first-round draft selection. Fans also can enjoy meet-and-greets with select current Commanders players, Washington Legends, Major Tuddy, and Command Force. Additionally, fans will have access to a kids' area featuring arts and crafts, face painters, and balloon artists, as well as a QB challenge. When the Commanders are not on the clock, the National Harbor Plaza stage will feature programming and entertainment provided by iHeartMedia's personalities and DJs, as well as the Command Force.

Throughout the National Harbor pier there will be a series of Commanders' partner activations for fans to participate in. New Commanders team merchandise will be available for purchase at the venue in a trailer on the Harbor, including the Commanders Official 2023 New Era Draft Hat.

Fans interested in attending the event can learn more and RSVP for complimentary event tickets at Commanders.com/DraftParty. Closer to the event, fans who have completed the RSVP form will receive an email with more instructions on how to access their tickets through the team's new ticketing partner, SeatGeek. Those who register prior to attending the event and show their SeatGeek Draft Event ticket upon check in will receive a Commanders reversible bucket hat, burgundy and gold Dippin' Dots, and a free ride on the carousel and the Ferris wheel for the whole family, as well as a souvenir photo.

Season Ticket Members who have selected the "Business Network" membership receive the opportunity to register for a VIP experience at the Draft Party that will include complimentary food vouchers, beverages, and fast lane access to autograph sessions. Suite Owners and Corporate Partners will receive additional communication regarding VIP opportunities at Draft Party. More details and information on how to register will be sent to those with the Business Network membership type via email. Fans interested in learning more about Commanders season ticket options should visit commanders.com/seasontickets. At the event, the Commanders will have a table for fans interested in signing up to be a Season Ticket Member for the 2023 season.

Fans have multiple transportation options to reach the National Harbor Waterfront District. If driving, the Mariner Parking Garage at the intersection of Waterfront Street & Mariner Passage is the most convenient garage of National Harbor's three garages. Fans also can take the Metro Green Line and transfer to the NH1 bus at Southern Ave or the Metro Blue Line and transfer to the NH2 bus at King St/Old Town. Attendees also can ride the Potomac Water Taxi from Alexandria or The Wharf.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders announce auditions for 2023 marching band

Single-day auditions will take place on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16.

news

Washington Commanders announce auditions for 2023 Command Force team

The Washington Commanders Command Force will hold open auditions for the 2023 NFL season beginning on Saturday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 25 at FedExField. The 2023 Command Force team will be announced on Friday, April 28.

news

Commanders tender Jeremy Reaves, release J.D. McKissic

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Commanders re-sign Khaleke Hudson to one-year extension

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Sunday.

news

Commanders sign T Drew Himmelman

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

news

Commanders announce additional coaching staff changes

The Washington Commanders announced today that Bobby Engram has been named the team's new wide receivers coach. Shane Toub has been hired as offensive quality control and Reggie Howard has been hired as defensive quality control.

news

Commanders sign WR Marcus Kemp

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Washington Commanders announce upgrades to videoboards and audio systems at FedExField for the upcoming 2023 NFL season

These upgrades extend the Commanders' focus on upgrading the fan experience at FedExField.

news

Commanders re-sign Milo Eifler, Rachad Wildgoose

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Commanders place franchise tag on Daron Payne

The Commanders have announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

news

Defensive tackle Daron Payne named to the 2023 Pro Bowl

Payne joins defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, special teamer Jeremy Reaves and wide receiver Terry McLaurin as the Washington players selected this season. Allen, Way and Reaves were named Pro Bowl starters for the NFC.

Advertising