Commanders announce additional coaching staff changes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that Bobby Engram has been named the team's new wide receivers coach. Shane Toub has been hired as offensive quality control and Reggie Howard has been hired as defensive quality control.

Engram enters his 10th NFL season coaching after serving as the Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach (2019-21) and wide receivers coach (2014-18). Engram also coached one season with the San Francisco 49ers in the role of offensive assistant in 2011. He also played 14 seasons as a wide receiver for the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was most recently the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Wisconsin Badgers.

In 2020, Engram contributed to an offensive unit in Baltimore that scored the NFL's seventh-most points (29.3 ppg) in the NFL and led the league in rushing (3,071) for consecutive seasons. During the 2020 campaign, Andrews was tied for the team lead with 58 receptions for 701 yards and seven TDs becoming the first tight end in Ravens history with multiple seasons of at least 700 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs.

In 2019, under Engram's watch, the Ravens tight ends played a major part of the team's record-setting offense and 14-2 franchise-best season. Andrews earned his first Pro Bowl, led the team with 64 receptions, 852 receiving yards and 10 receiving TDs. TE Nick Boyle and TE Hayden Hurst rounded out a trio that accounted for three of the Ravens Top 5 receptions leaders. In 2019, the Ravens ranked No. 1 in points (33.2) and rushing yards (206.0) per game, and finished No. 2 in total yards (407.6). The club also set a new NFL single-season rushing record (3,296). Baltimore also became the first team ever to average 200 passing and 200 rushing yards per game in a season.

In Engram's third year (2016) guiding Baltimore's receivers, Engram's group helped record the second-most net passing yards in Ravens history (4,100), including a franchise-best 4,317 passing yards by QB Joe Flacco. Engram helped WR Mike Wallace achieve his third-career 1,000-yard campaign (1,017 yards on 72 receptions) in the receiver's first season with the team. He also coached All-Pro WR Steve Smith Sr., including during his 2014 season where he registered 79 receptions for 1,065 yards and six touchdowns.

Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Engram played for 14 seasons (1996-2009) and three teams (Chicago, Seattle and Kansas City). Originally a second-round draft pick by the Bears, Engram played in 176 career games, totaling 650 receptions for 7,751 yards and 35 TDs. He also recorded two career punt returns for touchdowns.

Shane Toub enters his fifth NFL season in the coaching ranks. He will be the team's offensive quality control coach. Toub previously worked for the Chicago Bears as an offensive assistant (2018-19) and as a defensive quality control coach (2020-21). He spent the 2022 season as a defensive quality control coach for the University of Kansas.

In 2022, Toub was a part of a staff that engineered one of Kansas' best seasons in the past two decades. The team started 5-0 and became an AP Top 25 ranked school for the first time since 2009. The season culminated with a trip to the Liberty Bowl to face Arkansas. It was the school's first trip to a bowl game since 2009.

Prior to his stint at Kansas, Toub was a member of Matt Nagy's Chicago Bears staff from 2018-21. Toub was part of the Bears 2018 team that finished with a 12-4 record, winning the NFC North for the first time since 2010. The team's 12-4 record in 2018 was the organization's best regular season finish since 2006.

Prior to his coaching career, Toub played five seasons at the University of Dayton. Toub started 34 total games in his career at center. He started all 11 games as a senior and was named the Stan Kurdziel Memorial Trophy winner for being the team's top lineman along with being named a team captain that season. He was also a four-year member of the PFL Academic Honor Roll during his career. He is also the son of David Toub who is currently the special teams coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reggie Howard enters his first season coaching in the NFL. He was most recently the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for Campbell University in 2022. Following the 2022 season, Howard was promoted to associate head coach. He was the defensive backs coach at Campbell in 2021 and oversaw that room during both the 2021-22 seasons.

Howard also had collegiate coaching stops at both Central Arkansas as the team's cornerbacks coach and at Memphis as the team's defensive assistant. He started his coaching career as the defensive backs coach at Lane College.

Howard had a seven-year playing career as a cornerback in the NFL. He played for the New Orleans Saints (2000), Carolina Panthers (2000-03; 2006) and the Miami Dolphins (2004-05). He finished his playing career having appeared in 78 games with 38 career starts. Howard registered 195 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six interceptions, 30 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.