Commanders announce Al Bellamy as Head Athletic Trainer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have named Al Bellamy to the role of head athletic trainer.

"I am excited to welcome Al Bellamy back to Washington," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "His experience and professionalism are both traits that we were looking for when making this hire. I'm looking forward to working with Al here in Washington and I know his knowledge and expertise will be invaluable for our players and coaches."

"Al Bellamy is one of the finest men I've had the privilege of working with in the NFL," said General Manager Martin Mayhew. "He knows the rich history and tradition of this franchise having worked here with our Super Bowl XXVI team. I'm excited to get the pleasure to work with Al again having worked with him in both Washington when I was a player and Detroit when I was in the front office. He is a true professional and one of the most well-respected men in his field."

Bellamy enters his second stint in Washington after spending the last nine seasons as the director of athletic training for the Temple University. While working directly with the football team, he also oversaw all 19 of Temple's intercollegiate sports and also managed the sports medicine staff.

"My family and I are extremely excited for this opportunity to join the Washington Commanders as its head athletic trainer," said Bellamy. "I'm thankful and humbled by the responsibility that Coach Rivera and the organization have bestowed upon me. I'm thrilled to get the opportunity to work with a tremendous group of people in our medical staff, strength staff and all involved in the health care and performance of our players. I would also like to thank Mr. Arthur Johnson, Coach Stan Drayton and Temple University who have provided me with support and respect for my decision to accept this position. It is hard for me to comprehend that I'm following in the footsteps of Bubba Tyer, and those are big shoes to fill. I'm going to hit the ground running and can't wait to help contribute to what Coach Rivera is building here in Washington."

Prior to arriving at Temple, Bellamy spent 25 years in the NFL, including 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions and 13 seasons in Washington. With Detroit, Bellamy helped manage the team's athletic training staff and worked closely with the team's physicians.

Bellamy started his NFL career as an assistant trainer in Washington in 1988. He was a member of Washington's medical staff when the team won Super Bowl XXVI at the end of the 1991 season. Bellamy worked with 21 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame including Morten Anderson, Champ Bailey, Bobby Beathard, Fred Dean, Edward DeBartolo, Joe Gibbs, Darrell Green, Russ Grimm, Charles Haley, Michael Irvin, Ronnie Lott, Bobby Mitchell, Art Monk, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Charley Sanders, Deion Sanders, Bruce Smith, Charley Taylor, Emmitt Thomas and Bill Walsh.

Prior to joining Washington for his first stint, he served as an assistant athletic trainer with the University of Miami (FL) football team from 1986-87. He was a member of the 1987 National Championship medical team.

Bellamy earned his master's degree in health education in 1984 from Syracuse University. As an undergrad, he attended Michigan State and received his bachelor's degree in health education in 1984. While at MSU, he began working in the NFL when he served training camp internships with both the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

Prior to attending Michigan State, Bellamy attended Archbishop John Carroll High School in Washington, D.C.