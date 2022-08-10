Washington Commanders announce enhanced Gameday programming for preseason game vs. Carolina Panthers

LANDOVER, Md., August 10, 2022 – Today the Washington Commanders announced pregame and in-game programming for the team's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, August 13 at 1 p.m., presented by Pepsi. This Saturday, the team will premiere new gameday experiences including the debut of the team's revamped Fight Song pregame performed by the Marching Band, performances by the Command Force, featured artwork around the stadium from the "Command the Canvas" art installation project and a "first look" at mascot categories.

As part of the NFL's year-round efforts to celebrate youth and high school football through NFL Flag and tackle leagues, camps, and other youth-focused initiatives, Saturday's game theme is Play Football. The Commanders will highlight their efforts supporting the DMV community by honoring the accomplishments of four-time girls NFL Flag Football National Champion Virginia Hurricanes during a halftime scrimmage. Additionally, the team is hosting various local youth football programs at Saturday's preseason game, one of which, Oxon Hill High School, will have the honor of holding the American flag on the field during the National Anthem.

Headlining the new gameday experiences, the team will debut their revamped Fight Song during a pregame ceremony beginning at 12:45 p.m on the field. The ceremony will include an exclusive in-game feature video detailing the making of the Fight Song with personal accounts from David Breeskin and Maria Breeskin-McLain, the son and granddaughter, respectively, of the original Fight Song composer, Barne Breeskin. David Breeskin and his family will also be honored during the pregame ceremony. The program will conclude with the inaugural performance of the Commanders Fight Song played by the Commanders Marching Band, alongside lyrics on the video boards so fans can learn the updated lyrics and sing-a-long.

Additionally, voting for the team mascot will open Saturday in-game, at which time fans will receive a "first look" at the mascot category options. Fans also can visit Commanders.com/HTTC from August 13 through August 21 to vote on which category of mascot they prefer. The highest voted options will then be designed and shared as renderings in-game on the HD Boards during the September 25 game against the Philadelphia Eagles for another round of fan voting. Fans also can cast their votes on Commanders.com/HTTC through September 27. As a final step, the selected mascot design will go into fabrication and will be revealed at the Fan Appreciation home game on New Year's Day. Pepsi, the official soft drink of the Commanders, will be the presenting partner of the team mascot process.

While at the stadium, fans can enjoy the "Command the Canvas" art installation project, which includes a variety of artwork ranging from canvas, mixed media, acrylic, graphic design, graffiti and 3D printing produced by 16 local DMV artists. Artwork pieces include iconic DC cherry blossoms, the Metro and DC music icons, pieces featuring Washington Legends, fans and current players and renowned moments in team history.